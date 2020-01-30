Twins announce 2020 special events, promotions
MINNEAPOLIS -- Mark your calendars: The Twins have released their schedule for special events and promotions for the 2020 season, as they look to defend their surprise American League Central championship from a year ago. Longtime first baseman Justin Morneau will be inducted into the Twins' Hall of Fame during
Longtime first baseman
Each of those weekend celebrations will be accompanied by special giveaways, including a Morneau Twins Hall of Fame collectors' pin (May 22) and bobblehead (May 23), as well as a special baby blue replica Twins jersey (July 31).
The Twins' other two bobblehead giveaways will commemorate the Bomba Squad's power -- past and future -- with a figurine of newly acquired slugger
The club will also give away apparel items, including a Twins quarter-zip pullover (April 2, the club's home opener), a corduroy bomber cap (April 18), a "Star Wars" T-shirt (May 4), a Twins cap (June 6), a Twins T-shirt (Aug. 22) and a stocking cap (Sept. 18-19).
The full schedule of theme nights at Target Field this season will be released at a later date, but some of the club's "Celebration Days" for the season will include Pet Adoption Day (May 9), Armed Forces Appreciation Day (July 12), a Negro League Centennial Celebration (Aug. 14), Celebrate Diversity Day (Aug. 18), Native American Heritage Celebration (Aug. 19) and Dominican Republic Day (Aug. 23).
Single-game tickets for the full 2020 regular-season schedule will go on sale next Monday, but tickets for the April 2 home opener and all other April home games are already available online, via phone at 1-800-33-TWINS or at the Twins' box office. The 2020 "Twins Pass" ticket plan is also currently on sale at a special rate of $45 per month.
The full special events and promotions schedule, as well as details regarding special ticket programs, can be found at this link.
