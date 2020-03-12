Minor League Baseball delays 2020 season

Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday that it would delay the start of the upcoming 2020 season. This comes soon after Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training and pushed back Opening Day a minimum of two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. The Minor League

Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday that it would delay the start of the upcoming 2020 season. This comes soon after Major League Baseball suspended Spring Training and pushed back Opening Day a minimum of two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minor League season was originally scheduled to begin on April 9, which was already two weeks beyond the March 26 Opening Day in the big leagues.

Minor League Baseball issued the following statement:

"In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak."