MadBum's rodeo alias is now an MiLB promo night

On Sunday, the discovery that Madison Bumgarner has been competing in the Arizona rodeo circuit under the alias "Mason Saunders" set the baseball world on fire. If he could moonlight roping horses for years without attracting attention, who could still claim to know anything about the three-time World Series champ?

In the wake of this revelation, the San Jose Giants have decided to honor "Saunders" and Bumgarner during the 2020 season by dedicating an entire night to his rodeo exploits.

Friday, June 5 as we celebrate #SJGiants alum, Madison Bumgarner, and his rodeo alias Mason Saunders...complete with a shirsey giveaway, roping promotions and special Turkey Mike's BBQ menu items.

This promo features all the expected shenanigans -- a T-shirt giveaway and plenty of BBQ to go around -- but the most intriguing aspect is that it asks the fan to be active participants in the fun. Attendees can win prizes for showing up dressed as their own alter egos.

The result will hopefully be some manner of beautiful chaos where a rodeo-themed night is attended by a bunch of people dressed up as superheroes, astronauts and international spies. That would be a true tribute to the legacy of Mason Saunders.