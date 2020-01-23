Haniger (core surgery) likely out 6-8 weeks

Mitch Haniger suffered a rehab setback on Monday that will require core surgery, and the Mariners outfielder will likely miss six to eight weeks, general manager Jerry Dipoto said on Thursday. Haniger, 29, played just 63 games last season due to a ruptured testicle and ensuing core and back issues.

Haniger, 29, played just 63 games last season due to a ruptured testicle and ensuing core and back issues. He posted a .220/.314/.463 line, well off his numbers of .285/.366/.493 in 2018, when he was an All-Star.

Dipoto said Haniger's setback opens the door for early opportunities for prospects Jake Fraley and Braden Bishop. But he doesn't expect Haniger to miss much of the regular season, at this point.

"It’s disappointing," manager Scott Servais said. "I feel bad for Mitch. He was working his tail off. Reports we had, in talking with him, he was doing great, strength was up and was excited to get back on the field.

"So it’s disappointing news. I do know Mitch well enough ... he’ll do everything he can to get back as soon as he can."