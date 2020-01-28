Moreland returns to Red Sox on 1-year deal

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox today signed first baseman Mitch Moreland to a one-year contract for the 2020 season, with a club option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes for assignment. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom

BOSTON -- The Boston Red Sox today signed first baseman Mitch Moreland to a one-year contract for the 2020 season, with a club option for 2021. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated right-handed pitcher Denyi Reyes for assignment.

Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom made the announcement.

Moreland, 34, played for the Red Sox from 2017-19 after spending his first 10 professional seasons (2007-16) in the Texas Rangers organization. Last season, the left-handed hitter batted .252 (75-for-298) with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 91 games, missing 49 team games due to a pair of stints on the injured list. He set career highs in slugging percentage (.507) and OPS (.835), as well as at-bats per home run (15.7) and at-bats per RBI (5.1), with both marks leading Red Sox hitters. In his final 35 games of the season (beginning August 9), Moreland hit .297 (35-for-118) with six home runs and an .892 OPS.

In three years with Boston, Moreland has batted .247 (299-for-1,210) with a .782 OPS, 56 home runs, and 205 RBI. He helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series by batting .294 (5-for-17) with an .898 OPS in 11 playoff games, notably hitting a pinch-hit, two-out, three-run home run in the seventh inning of Game 4 in the Fall Classic at Dodger Stadium, helping Boston come from behind for a 9-6 victory. It would be Moreland’s final plate appearance of the 2018 season.

A 2016 Gold Glove Award winner and a finalist in both 2017 and 2018, Moreland has hit .251 (932-for-3,706) with 166 home runs and 559 RBI in 1,137 major league games over 10 seasons with the Rangers (2010-16) and Red Sox (2017-19). Selected by Texas in the 17th round of the 2007 June Draft, he has also played in 48 games in seven trips to the postseason, reaching the World Series in 2010, 2011, and 2018.

Moreland earned the BoSox Club’s 2019 Man of the Year Award for his contributions to the success of the Red Sox and for cooperation in community endeavors. In each of the last two years, he and his wife, Susannah, have organized a “Christmas in July” event at Boston Children’s Hospital, dropping off new toys and craft items for children being treated.

Born in Amory, MS, Moreland currently resides in Pelham, AL, with his wife and their three children, Crue, Swayze, and Ledger.

Reyes, 23, spent the entire 2019 season with Double-A Portland and went 8-12 with a 4.16 ERA (70 ER/151.1 IP). The right-hander led the Sea Dogs in starts (26), innings, and strikeouts (116) and tied for the team lead in wins, while his 151.1 innings ranked second among Double-A pitchers. Signed by Boston as an international free agent in 2014, the Dominican native is 40-19 with a 2.76 ERA (147 ER/478.2 IP), a 1.02 WHIP, 402 strikeouts, and only 70 walks in 92 appearances (67 starts) over five seasons in the Red Sox organization.