1998 was amazing, don't let anyone say otherwise
Throughout our time without live games, we’ll be taking a weekly look back at a specific year in baseball history. What happened, why it mattered, what we’ll remember most. Send us the years you’d most like us to talk about at [email protected]. So far: • 1983: Pine tar, 'Winning Ugly'
Throughout our time without live games, we’ll be taking a weekly look back at a specific year in baseball history. What happened, why it mattered, what we’ll remember most. Send us the years you’d most like us to talk about at [email protected].
So far:
• 1983: Pine tar, 'Winning Ugly' and birds?
• 1987: Bash Brothers and 100 steals
• 1991: Rickey, Ripken and the unlikeliest WS ever
• 1995: Ripken, Braves and Wild Cards
• 2003: From Boone to Bartman
• 2006: Unlikely champ, pink bats and the WBC
• 2010: Year of the no-no, dazzling debuts
Year: 1998
NLDS: Braves over Cubs in 3; Padres over Astros in 4
ALDS: Indians over Red Sox in 4; Yankees over Rangers in 3
LCS: Padres over Braves in 6; Yankees over Indians in 6
World Series winner: Yankees over Padres in 4
MVPs: AL: Juan Gonzalez, Rangers; NL: Sammy Sosa, Cubs
Cy Youngs: AL: Roger Clemens, Blue Jays; NL: Tom Glavine, Braves
Rookies of the Year: AL: Ben Grieve, A’s; NL: Kerry Wood, Cubs
All-MLB Team (chosen by me, in 2020):
1B: Mark McGwire, Cardinals
2B: Craig Biggio, Astros
SS: Alex Rodriguez, Mariners
3B: Chipper Jones, Braves
OF: Barry Bonds, Giants
OF: Vladimir Guerrero, Expos
OF: Ken Griffey Jr., Mariners
C: Mike Piazza, Dodgers/Marlins/Mets
DH: Edgar Martinez, Mariners
SP: Roger Clemens, Blue Jays
SP: Kevin Brown, Padres
SP: Greg Maddux, Braves
SP: Pedro Martinez, Red Sox
RP: Trevor Hoffman, Padres
RP: Robb Nen, Giants
I called my dad after
I called my dad at a time when I did not have a cellphone to call him with, and he did not have an e-mail account or a Facebook page to send a message to. I had to ask the host of the party, someone I had just met that evening, if -- once we cleaned up the beer we’d all just sprayed across her living room in celebration after McGwire had just barely cleared the left-field wall at the old Busch against ole glacial Steve Trachsel -- I could use her phone to make a long-distance call. “I want to call my dad,” I said, and she didn’t know me, and I didn’t know her, but I knew she would understand, and she did, she did understand. So she handed me the phone.
I called my dad because it was a moment everybody knew they’d remember forever, and that’s a time you want to call your dad. McGwire had been pressing that night, grounding out in the first inning on a 3-0 count, one of the few times he’d swung at a 3-0 pitch all year. He knew tonight had to be the night. Everyone knew this had to be the night. McGwire had tied Maris’ record the night before, off Mike Morgan, and this Tuesday night game was the final home game before a five-game road trip, meaning if McGwire was going to break the record at Busch, he’d have to do it tonight. The Cardinals were also playing the Cubs, not only their longtime rival, but the team of
I called my dad. He was of course watching, like the rest of America. Twenty-two years later, it is easy to talk to my dad; he’s gotten older, I’ve gotten older, I have children of my own now, we understand each other’s place in the world and our family now better than we did in 1998. Then, our conversations were just about baseball; it was the only place we knew we’d be on steady ground.
I called my dad, and he answered.
“Did you see that?” he said.
“That was amazing,” I said.
“I didn’t think he was gonna do it tonight.”
“He had to do it tonight.”
“He really did.”
We were silent for a moment.
“Pretty great that his son was there to see that,” he said.
I paused. “And he got to hug him after he did it.”
“He did,” Dad said. The Leitches are not a hugging family. This would have to suffice. For about 15 years, it would.
“And Sosa too!” I said.
“Careful: Sosa’s gonna catch up to him.”
I had to get off the phone. It was long-distance from a stranger’s phone, after all.
“That was amazing,” I said, again.
“It really was,” he said. “That was a special moment. I’m glad you called.”
There is now a sense that this moment in 1998, because of the scandals that would come in its wake, because of how we now feel about McGwire and Sosa, because of what have and have not learned about that night, that season, that whole era, that this moment isn’t supposed to mean as much. That we are supposed to feel duped, that all the good feeling that moment, that season, engendered wasn’t real, that it didn’t happen.
But it did happen. Whatever your thoughts about it now -- and those thoughts are themselves complicated -- all that happened in 1998, the McGwire-Sosa chase, it was thrilling, and exhilarating, and uniting, and glorious. It was wonderful. It is difficult to find moments like that: Moments that are so deliriously happy and emotional that it just doesn’t feel right if you’re not sharing them with someone you care about. They are rare. They feel even more rare at this particular moment in human history. Perhaps we should enjoy and embrace them as they come and not try to tear them down years after the effect. Perhaps we just enjoy the moment. Because someday it’ll be gone. Someday all you’ll have left is the memory. It was a special moment. I’m glad I called.
Here are 10 other fun facts from the 1998 baseball season:
1) This was truly a remarkable year in baseball -- Tim McCarver even wrote a book about it called “The Perfect Season,” though honestly, there were a ton of books about that home run chase and that season -- but the most amazing achievement has to be
2) Not that
3)
4) The Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Devil Rays made their debuts in 1998, and, predictably, both were terrible. The D-backs, under manager Buck Showalter, went 65-97, and their best player, according to WAR, was
5) Almost lost in all the other things that happened in 1998 was that the San Diego Padres had the best team in franchise history. They won 98 games behind Bruce Bochy and flew through the playoffs. The stars were all in their 30s: Greg Vaughn (who hit 50 homers),
6) Oh, yes, the most dominant of all the Yankees teams, the won that won 114 games and then went 11-2 in the postseason. This may have been
7)
8) Baseball lost one of its true characters when Harry Caray died on Feb. 18 at the age of 83. At his funeral, they played a slow, morose version of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game.”
On this date 20 years ago, legendary #Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray passed away. His stories live on. pic.twitter.com/0aWMy64Hnb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 18, 2018
9) This was also the year that
10) There have long been rumors that
Send me the year you’d love to have me write about at [email protected].