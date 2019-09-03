MLB, MLBUA reach tentative labor agreement

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association (MLBUA), the exclusive bargaining representative of MLB umpires, jointly announced today that the parties have reached a tentative five-year labor agreement through the 2024 regular season. The agreement is subject to the ratification of the 30 Major League Clubs

Major League Baseball (MLB) and the Major League Baseball Umpires Association (MLBUA), the exclusive bargaining representative of MLB umpires, jointly announced today that the parties have reached a tentative five-year labor agreement through the 2024 regular season. The agreement is subject to the ratification of the 30 Major League Clubs and the Major League Umpires, with the next steps in that process expected in January 2020.

The MLBUA was represented in negotiations by Daniel T. Purtell of the San Francisco firm of Altshuler Berzon LLP.