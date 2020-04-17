MLB Network showcasing historic Game 7s Sunday

Sunday's MLB Network coverage will be focused entirely on the best two words in sports: Game 7. From dominant pitching performances to walk-offs to World Series clinchers, here are the four memorable winner-take-all games that MLB Network will showcase throughout the day. (All times ET.) 8:30 a.m.: 1991 NLCS Game

Sunday's MLB Network coverage will be focused entirely on the best two words in sports: Game 7.

From dominant pitching performances to walk-offs to World Series clinchers, here are the four memorable winner-take-all games that MLB Network will showcase throughout the day. (All times ET.)

8:30 a.m.: 1991 NLCS Game 7, Braves at Pirates

With the teams having traded 1-0 victories in Games 5 and 6 (after Atlanta notched a 1-0 win in Game 2), it's no surprise that Game 7 featured yet another masterful pitching performance -- at least on one side. While Hall of Famer John Smoltz went the distance for the Braves with a shutout, Pirates starter John Smiley was tagged for three early runs and exited after pitching just two-thirds of an inning.

Staked to a three-run lead on the road at Three Rivers Stadium, Smoltz easily carried the Braves to their first pennant since the team moved to Atlanta. Smoltz scattered six hits and a walk over nine scoreless innings while striking out eight. Only one pitcher has thrown a shutout in a Game 7 since Smoltz's performance -- and it came 10 days just later against Atlanta, when Jack Morris twirled a 10-inning shutout to clinch the title for the Twins.

Following the broadcast on MLB Network, Smoltz will break down his legendary outing in an hourlong "My Most Memorable Game" special at 11 a.m. ET.

12 p.m.: 1992 NLCS Game 7, Pirates at Braves

One year after pitching dominated their NLCS matchup, the Braves and Pirates clashed once again with a trip to the World Series on the line -- and, once again, the series came down to a Game 7 with Smoltz on the mound for Atlanta. Although there were some notable pitching performances throughout the series, this NLCS certainly featured more offense than the previous year. The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 series lead with a 13-5 win in Game 2, but the Pirates rallied and forced a winner-take-all showdown with a 13-4 win in Game 6.

Smoltz turned in another strong Game 7 performance, but it was Pirates starter Doug Drabek who appeared poised to make history this time around. While Smoltz held the Pirates to two runs over six innings, Drabek carried a shutout into the bottom of the ninth at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. Drabek, however, allowed the first three batters to reach base on a double, an error and a walk.

With the bases loaded and nobody out, Pittsburgh called on reliever Stan Belinda to protect the two-run lead. After inducing a sacrifice fly and issuing a walk, Belinda forced Brian Hunter to pop out, moving the Pirates to within one out of winning the pennant. Pinch-hitter Francisco Cabrera had other plans, lining a walk-off two-run single to left field, with Sid Bream sliding in safely ahead of the throw to send the Braves back to the World Series.

3 p.m.: 2016 World Series Game 7, Cubs at Indians

Two long-suffering fanbases packed the stands at Cleveland's Progressive Field for a tense Game 7, and an unbelievable back-and-forth affair soon followed. While the Indians were trying to treat their hometown fans to their first World Series championship since 1948, the Cubs were trying to bring home their first since 1908. The result was one of the most thrilling Game 7s in Major League history.

The Cubs appeared to be in the driver's seat when Javier Báez led off the fifth inning with a home run that not only extended Chicago's lead to 4-1, it knocked Indians ace Corey Kluber out of the game after just four-plus innings. The Cubs added a run later in the frame to extend the lead to 5-1, and they carried a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

That set the stage for one of the wildest finishes in recent memory. With one on and two outs, the Cubs called on closer Aroldis Chapman for a four-out save attempt. Chapman, however, promptly allowed an RBI double to Brandon Guyer and Rajai Davis' improbable two-run homer, which tied the score at 6. The teams traded zeros in the ninth, then waited out a 17-minute rain delay before the Cubs plated a pair in the top of the 10th and held off the Tribe's final rally for an 8-7 victory.

10 p.m.: 2014 World Series Game 7, Giants at Royals

The Giants went into Game 7 of the 2014 World Series seeking their third World Series title in a five-year span. The Royals, meanwhile, were in the middle of what was just their first postseason appearance since winning their only title in 1985.

The winner-take-all showdown quickly turned into a chess match, with Royals skipper Ned Yost turning to shutdown reliever Kelvin Herrera in the fourth inning with two on and one out in a 2-2 game. Herrera allowed a go-ahead single before retiring the next two batters, but that would be all the Giants needed.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy made the next big move, bringing in Madison Bumgarner -- who had tossed a shutout in Game 5 just three days earlier -- to start the fifth inning. The rest was history, with Bumgarner holding the Royals scoreless over five innings of relief in a historic performance. If that somehow wasn't enough, it's worth tuning in simply to relive Alex Gordon's dramatic sprint to third base -- and the decision to hold him -- in the ninth.