3 wild playoff games airing Saturday on Network

MLB Network is rolling out another rendition of "Slugfest Saturday" this week, reairing three wild postseason games, including a pair of World Series thrillers. Here's a closer look at the day's schedule (all times ET): 10:30 a.m.: Play Ball (Carrasco and Finch) Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco joins Carlos Pena to

MLB Network is rolling out another rendition of "Slugfest Saturday" this week, reairing three wild postseason games, including a pair of World Series thrillers.

Here's a closer look at the day's schedule (all times ET):

10:30 a.m.: Play Ball (Carrasco and Finch)

Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco joins Carlos Pena to talk about the start of his interest in baseball, his fight against leukemia and being ready to play. The show will also feature softball legend Jennie Finch, who shares how she would try to retire Mike Trout if he stepped into the box against her.

11 a.m.: 1997 World Series Game 3 -- Marlins vs. Indians

This game was already well on its way to being considered an offensive affair -- and then the ninth inning happened. After splitting the first two games of the 1997 World Series, the Marlins and Indians entered the ninth inning of Game 3 locked in a 7-7 tie. The Marlins then doubled their score in the top of the ninth, plating seven runs on just four hits, thanks to three errors, three walks and a wild pitch. Despite the disastrous performance in the top half of the inning, the Indians rallied for four runs in the bottom half before ultimately coming up short in a 14-11 loss.

2 p.m.: 1999 National League Championship Series Game 6 -- Mets vs. Braves

After Robin Ventura's "grand-slam single" in the bottom of the 15th inning of Game 5 kept the Mets alive against the Braves, the two clubs played another wild game two days later. The Braves jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, while knocking out Mets starter Al Leiter -- who allowed two hits, one walk and two hit batters -- before he could record an out. The Mets, however, rallied to tie the game at 7-7 in the seventh, then briefly took the lead in the eighth, only to have Atlanta tie it in the bottom half. New York took another lead in the 10th, but the Braves once again answered before clinching the NL pennant on Andruw Jones' bases-loaded walk-off walk in the 11th.

5 p.m.: 2002 World Series Game 2 -- Angels vs. Giants

After dropping Game 1 at home, the Angels came out swinging with a five-run first inning in Game 2. That wouldn't last, however, as the Halos found themselves trailing, 9-7, by the halfway point. Tim Salmon ultimately made the difference for Anaheim, going 4-for-4 with a pair of home runs, including a go-ahead two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth that proved to be the difference despite a solo shot from Barry Bonds in the ninth. The teams combined for 21 runs on 28 hits, including six homers.

8 p.m.: MLB Network Presents: Billy

Award-winning actor John Turturro narrates an in-depth profile of the complicated, brilliant and combative manager Billy Martin.