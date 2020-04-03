Network's packed weekend slate: ASGs, Derbies

This weekend is All-Star Weekend on MLB Network. Throughout the day on Saturday and Sunday, MLB Network is running a slate of All-Star Games and Home Run Derbies from the past decade. Fans at home can tune in to relive some of the most recent Midsummer Classics. Here's the MLB

Saturday

2011 Home Run Derby -- 8 a.m. ET

The final round of the 2011 Derby was a classic rivalry matchup as Robinson Canó -- still with the Yankees -- set a final-round record with 12 home runs against Adrián González of the Red Sox.

2011 All-Star Game -- 10 a.m. ET

González kept slugging with a home run for the American League, but Prince Fielder's three-run blast and a dominant pitching performance bookended by Roy Halladay and reigning World Series-champion closer Brian Wilson carried the National League to victory.

2012 Home Run Derby -- 12 p.m. ET

Fielder put his big-time power on display again, tying Canó's final-round record from the year before as he outslugged back-to-back reigning MLB home run king José Bautista in the Derby final.

2012 All-Star Game -- 2 p.m. ET

In an All-Star Game that featured the Midsummer Classic debuts of rookie phenoms Mike Trout and Bryce Harper, the NL pitched the sixth shutout in All-Star Game history and jumped all over Justin Verlander in the first inning thanks to Pablo Sandoval's bases-clearing triple.

2013 Home Run Derby -- 4 p.m. ET

With the All-Star Game at Citi Field, New Yorkers David Wright and Canó were named the Derby captains. Canó's pick -- and future Met -- Yoenis Céspedes edged Wright's pick, Harper, for the Home Run Derby crown.

2013 All-Star Game -- 6 p.m. ET

Hometown ace Matt Harvey drew the All-Star Game start at Citi and pitched two scoreless innings for the NL, and Mets captain Wright notched a single as the starting third baseman. But the AL scratched out a few runs and won, 3-0.

Sunday

2014 Home Run Derby -- 8 a.m. ET

Céspedes defended his title with a dominant showing in the final rounds and became the first player since Ken Griffey Jr. to win back-to-back Home Run Derbies.

2014 All-Star Game -- 10 a.m. ET

Derek Jeter sparked the AL to victory in his final All-Star Game, leading off the game with a double off Adam Wainwright to set up the big hits by Trout and Miguel Cabrera.

2015 Home Run Derby -- 12 p.m. ET

Reds slugger Todd Frazier put on a show for the home crowd at Great American Ball Park, becoming the second player to win a Derby in his own city after Ryne Sandberg in 1990.

2015 All-Star Game -- 2 p.m. ET

Trout's All-Star Game brilliance continued with a leadoff home run off Zack Greinke to open the Midsummer Classic, as the Angels superstar was named the All-Star Game MVP for a second straight year.

2016 Home Run Derby -- 4 p.m. ET

Giancarlo Stanton crushed monster home run after monster home run to demolish the field in the 2016 Derby, including head-to-head wins over the defending champion Frazier and former champion Canó.

2016 All-Star Game -- 6 p.m. ET

Fresh off leading the Royals to the World Series championship in 2015, Kansas City teammates Eric Hosmer and Salvador Perez both went deep off the Giants' Johnny Cueto to lead the AL to an All-Star Game win.