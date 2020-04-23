It's Feel Good Friday on MLB Network

MLB Network will air uplifting moments and personalities as part of "Feel Good Friday," bringing you perfection from the mound followed by an emotional return to it, as well as one of the most iconic moments in baseball history that came when a grieving nation was in need of healing.

MLB Network will air uplifting moments and personalities as part of "Feel Good Friday," bringing you perfection from the mound followed by an emotional return to it, as well as one of the most iconic moments in baseball history that came when a grieving nation was in need of healing. There will also be a look at one of the most unique and beloved characters in baseball history. Don't miss a minute -- here's the programming schedule.

Noon and 10:30 p.m. ET: Cone's perfect game -- July 18, 1999

You've probably seen the iconic image of Cone kneeling on the turf in front of the Yankee Stadium mound with his hands on his head. He had just thrown the 16th perfect game in MLB history, and the third in Yankees history. The others are Don Larsen's perfecto in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series (still the only no-hitter or perfect game in Fall Classic history), and David Wells' on May 17, 1998. Believe it or not, Cone threw his perfect game with Larsen in attendance for Yogi Berra Day in the Bronx. Watch the right-hander's mastery on full display against the Expos in one of 23 perfect games ever pitched.

2 p.m. ET: Bettis returns after cancer battle -- Aug. 14, 2017

Chad Bettis made an inspirational return to the mound after a battle with testicular cancer in 2017, starting against the Braves at Coors Field. He was excellent, going seven scoreless innings while giving up six hits, walking none and striking out two in the Rockies' 3-0 victory. Watch Bettis complete his emotional comeback in triumph, taking the mound and leaving it to standing ovations from the Coors Field crowd.

4 p.m. ET: Piazza's post-9/11 homer -- Sept. 21, 2001

Ten days following the horrific terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, baseball returned to New York. The Mets hosted the Braves, and 41,235 people in the stands at Shea Stadium, as well as millions watching on television, were in desperate need of distraction from the events of the prior week. Trailing, 2-1, in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Mets got a runner aboard for slugger Mike Piazza, who launched a go-ahead two-run shot over the center-field wall that provided a cathartic vehicle for a grieving country. Watch this extraordinary game and a moment that will never be forgotten.

6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET: MLB Tonight

Get caught up with the latest news around the baseball world with the crew on MLB Tonight.

7 p.m. ET: "MLB Network Presents: Mr. Baseball, Bob Uecker"

From mediocre Major Leaguer to self-deprecating and comedic broadcaster, not to mention a prominent role in the movie "Major League," Bob Uecker is one of the most interesting characters the baseball world has ever seen. In this documentary, watch how Uecker's baseball life unfolded from the beginning through the present day as he enters his 50th season broadcasting Brewers games.