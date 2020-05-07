Don't miss Feel Good Friday on MLB Network, when you'll see some of the most uplifting moments and documentaries in baseball. This week features the unparalleled Bob Uecker, a pair of tremendously emotional home runs and two of the greatest moments in Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.'s great career.

8 a.m. ET -- "MLB Network Presents: Mr. Baseball, Bob Uecker"

He's one of the most colorful personalities the game has ever known. Watch this documentary on Bob Uecker's incredible baseball life -- from mediocre player, to the iconic "Harry Doyle" in "Major League," to one of the most beloved broadcasters in baseball history, with comedic genius all along the way.

9 a.m. ET -- A's at Red Sox on May 15, 2018

Stephen Piscotty homered in his first at-bat following his mother's funeral, tapping his heart and pointing skyward as he crossed home plate. His mother, Gretchen, had passed away four days earlier after a year-long battle with ALS. The gesture was the same one Gretchen made when she couldn't speak, conveying to her son, "I love you and thank you." Watch the special and emotional home run, as well as the game in its entirety.

Noon ET -- Dodgers at Reds on Aug. 19, 2016

In his first game back following the death of his father, Clif, Michael Lorenzen was summoned from the bullpen to protect a 6-1 lead with two men on base in the seventh inning. He retired two Dodgers batters to escape the jam and was needed to pitch the next inning as well, so he went to the plate to hit for himself. He launched an emotional three-run homer, the first of his MLB career, to cap a 9-2 Cincinnati victory.

3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET -- 2001 All-Star Game

In Cal Ripken Jr.'s 19th and final All-Star Game, he launches a home run off Chan Ho Park in the third inning and moves from third base to his original position of shortstop at the insistence of American League starter Alex Rodriguez. Check out the first Mid-Summer Classic of the 21st century in its entirety.

7 p.m. ET -- "MLB Network Presents: Iron: Legacy of Cal Ripken"

From the first pitch to the 22-minute standing ovation he received in the middle of the fifth inning, watch this documentary focusing on the night Cal Ripken Jr. became baseball's Iron Man by breaking Lou Gehrig's consecutive games played streak of 2,130 on Sept. 6, 1995.