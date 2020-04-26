Catch Milestone Monday on MLB Network

MLB Network will present its first "Milestone Monday" with a trio of games featuring a Hall of Fame starting pitcher who picked up his 300th career win. Randy Johnson, Tom Glavine and Tom Seaver are three of the greatest pitchers to ever take the mound in the Majors, and on

MLB Network will present its first "Milestone Monday" with a trio of games featuring a Hall of Fame starting pitcher who picked up his 300th career win. Randy Johnson, Tom Glavine and Tom Seaver are three of the greatest pitchers to ever take the mound in the Majors, and on Monday, the stage is theirs for their history-making performances. Here's a breakdown of the day's programming schedule.

8:30 a.m. ET: Randy Johnson's 300th win, Giants at Nationals -- June 4, 2009

The Big Unit is arguably the most dominant left-handed pitcher of all time. He has the most strikeouts of any southpaw in MLB history, and the strikeout was certainly his calling card. But on this day, Johnson became the 24th pitcher to reach the 300-win milestone. He entered his start against the Nationals in Washington with a 5.71 ERA, but he had a vintage performance, giving up just one unearned run on two hits over six strong innings in San Francisco's 5-1 victory. That 2009 campaign was his final big league season, at the end of which he had a record of 303-166.

11:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET: Tom Glavine's 300th win, Mets at Cubs -- Aug. 5, 2007

Glavine is best known for his decade as a member of the "Big Three" in the Braves' starting rotation along with Greg Maddux and John Smoltz. But it was in a Mets uniform that the Hall of Fame left-hander recorded his 300th career win, becoming the 23rd pitcher to achieve the feat. Glavine was strong against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, yielding two runs on six hits with a walk and a strikeout over 6 1/3 innings to pick up the historic victory in New York's 8-3 win. He returned to Atlanta in 2008, where he made the final 13 starts of his career, finishing with a record of 305-203.

2:30 p.m. ET: Tom Seaver's 300th win, White Sox at Yankees -- Aug. 4, 1985

It was fitting that Seaver picked up win No. 300 in New York, since he spent the first decade of his career with the Mets and won all three of his Cy Young Awards in that span. Even at age 40, Seaver could still show flashes of his old form, and that included this contest, when he gave up just one run on six hits in a complete game against the Yankees. The right-hander walked one and struck out seven, lowering his season ERA to 2.92. The 1985 campaign was his last hurrah -- he posted a 3.17 ERA in 35 appearances (33 starts). He retired following the '86 season with a 311-205 record.