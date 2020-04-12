What's ahead this week on MLB Network

MLB Network has you covered while we wait for baseball to return, with classic games and documentaries airing all week long. From World Series classics to players hitting for the cycle, here's a look at what's ahead for the week of April 13-19.

MONDAY: Celebrating the 1982 Cardinals

1982 World Series film -- 10 a.m. ET

The 1982 World Series between the Cardinals and Brewers (then in the American League) was dubbed the "Suds Series," since both cities were home to major brewing companies -- St. Louis is home to Anheuser-Busch and Milwaukee is where Miller Brewing Company has its headquarters. The two clubs were very different -- the Brewers launched 216 home runs and were nicknamed "Harvey's Wallbangers" after manager Harvey Kuenn, while the Cardinals hit just 67 homers but had a strong pitching staff and were aggressive on the basepaths. The series was a classic, going seven games with the Cardinals prevailing, winning their first world championship since 1968.

"Baseball's Seasons: 1982" -- 11 a.m. ET

Future Hall of Famers in their prime abounded in 1982. Rickey Henderson stole a career-high 130 bases that season, setting a new single-season record after eclipsing Lou Brock's 118 from 1974. Mike Schmidt was coming off back-to-back National League MVP Awards. Robin Yount would have his finest season, earning the AL MVP Award. There was Paul Molitor, Andre Dawson, Gary Carter, Ozzie Smith, Fernando Valenzuela -- the list goes on and on. Watch the entire story of how the '82 season unfolded and culminated in a Cardinals championship.

1982 World Series Game 2, Brewers at Cardinals -- Noon and 11 p.m. ET

Cardinals catcher Darrell Porter doubled and drove in two runs to help St. Louis even the World Series with a 5-4 victory over Milwaukee. Brewers catcher Ted Simmons, voted into the Hall of Fame by the Veterans Committee last year, belted a solo home run in the third inning.

1982 World Series Game 7, Brewers at Cardinals -- 3 p.m. ET

The sixth inning was pivotal in this decisive contest, when Keith Hernandez delivered a clutch two-run single to tie the game and George Hendrick followed with a go-ahead single. Porter and Steve Braun added RBI singles in the eighth, and St. Louis captured its first World Series title in 14 years.

"MLB Network Presents: Birds of a Different Game: The '80s Cardinals" -- 7 p.m. ET

Watch this comprehensive documentary on how the Cardinals became an NL powerhouse in the 1980s, winning a world championship in '82 and playing their own unique brand of baseball. Ozzie Smith, Keith Hernandez and Vince Coleman led a St. Louis squad that wasn't big on power, but won anyway under the guidance of Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog, reaching the World Series again in '87.

TUESDAY: Happy birthday, Greg Maddux!

1995 World Series Film -- 9 a.m. ET

The 1995 World Series was a classic matchup of elite pitching vs. power hitting. The Braves boasted the best starting rotation of the decade, with Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz overmatching batters to lead Atlanta to its third NL pennant of the decade. The Indians' lineup was loaded, with manager Mike Hargrove penciling in names like Kenny Lofton, Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome every day. Both clubs were seeking to end a long championship drought -- the Braves hadn't won a World Series since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966, and the Indians hadn't won a world championship since 1948.

"Baseball's Seasons: 1995" -- 10 a.m. ET

New ballparks, the first Wild Card teams, exhilarating postseason finishes and a championship drought finally broken. The 1995 season had it all, and in this edition of "Baseball's Seasons," you'll see the hit that saved baseball for an entire city, a three-year-old team reaching the postseason for the first time, and the "team of the '90s" finally winning it all.

"MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 1992 NLCS Game 7" -- 11 a.m. ET

The game? A classic. The finish? Thrilling. No one will forget the iconic image of a hobbled Sid Bream limping toward home plate and a Braves pennant while Barry Bonds tries to throw him out and keep the Pirates alive. It was a seismic play that would have implications far beyond the moment.

1995 World Series Game 1, Indians at Braves -- 12:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

A complete game on 95 pitches? Why, that's "a Maddux." In this case it is, literally. Greg Maddux was the best pitcher of the 1990s, and in his first World Series start, he limited one of the best lineups in MLB history to two singles --one by Hall of Famer Jim Thome in the fifth inning, and one by Kenny Lofton in the ninth. Maddux didn't walk a single batter and gave up just two unearned runs, while Fred McGriff launched a solo homer off Orel Hershiser in a 3-2 Atlanta victory.

1996 World Series Game 2, Braves at Yankees -- 3 p.m. ET

Maddux was brilliant at Yankee Stadium, tossing eight scoreless innings and scattering six hits without issuing a walk to lead the Braves to a 4-0 win. He threw 82 pitches before turning things over to Mark Wohlers in the ninth, 62 of which were strikes. Atlanta was unable to defend its World Series title, but Maddux shined again on the biggest of stages.

"MLB Network Presents: Atlanta Rules, the Story of the '90s Braves" -- 5 p.m. ET

The entire story, from a last-place team ending the decade of the 1980s to the most successful NL franchise of the '90s. Watch how the Braves acquired and developed one of the best starting staffs in baseball history, and complemented it with truly special talents like Chipper Jones, who would anchor the lineup for almost two decades.

Brewers at Braves, May 2, 2001 -- 6 p.m. ET

This was vintage Maddux, even at age 35. The veteran right-hander carved up Milwaukee hitters to the tune of a career-high 14 strikeouts while he walked one and gave up two hits in another shutout. The only run of the game, and the only one Maddux needed, came courtesy of a B.J. Surhoff homer in the second inning.

WEDNESDAY: Jackie Robinson Day

There have been many thrilling Jackie Robinson Day games over the years, celebrating the life and legacy of the great Brooklyn Dodger who broke baseball's color barrier on April 15, 1947. Wednesday is the 73rd anniversary of that historic event, and MLB Network will air classic Jackie Robinson Day games throughout the day.

2009: Giants at Dodgers -- 5:30 a.m. ET

Talk about a vintage performance from one of the greatest starting pitchers of all time. Clayton Kershaw was masterful against the Dodgers' arch-rivals, the Giants, striking out 13 while walking one and yielding only one hit over seven innings at Dodger Stadium.

2010: Angels at Yankees -- 8:30 a.m. ET

If you're named after Jackie Robinson, what better day to have a day than Jackie Robinson Day? Robinson Canó launched two homers and Derek Jeter added another to help the Yankees beat the Angels, while former Yankee great Hideki Matsui homered against his former club.

"Play Ball: Jackie Robinson" (with special guest Ken Griffey Jr.) -- 11:30 am. ET

Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the greatest players of all time, and in his time was the most dynamic both at the plate and in center field. He was among the first players to don the number 42 in honor of Robinson on Jackie Robinson Day, and was the driving force behind all players eventually wearing 42 on that day. Hear from Griffey on Robinson during this special edition of "Play Ball."

2017: Pirates at Cubs -- 12 p.m. ET

On the 70th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier, there was an instant classic between the Pirates and Cubs at Wrigley Field. Chicago jumped out to a 6-2 lead early, but Pittsburgh rode a five-run seventh inning to an 8-7 victory. Kris Bryant went deep twice and Andrew McCutchen launched a homer as well.

2012: Padres at Dodgers -- 3 p.m. ET

Matt Kemp went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Dee Gordon was the walk-off hero in a 5-4 Dodgers win. Sense a theme? The Dodgers are 13-3 on Jackie Robinson Day.

Ken Burns' "Jackie Robinson" -- 7 p.m. ET

Ken Burns is unmatched when it comes to documentary filmmakers, and just as with his epic "Baseball" series, his Jackie Robinson film is a must-watch for every baseball fan.

THURSDAY: Stars make their debuts

Jacob deGrom: May 15, 2014, Yankees at Mets -- 1 p.m. ET

He had one of the greatest seasons by a starting pitcher in baseball history en route to being named the NL Cy Young Award winner in 2018. He followed that up by winning another Cy Young Award last season. But it all began for Jacob deGrom on May 15, 2014, when he dominated for seven innings against the Yankees. He yielded one run on four hits, walking two and striking out six. And perhaps as a sign of things to come, he was saddled with a loss, as the Yankees won the game, 1-0.

Aaron Judge: August 13, 2016, Rays at Yankees -- 3 p.m. ET

The Yanks homered five times in this 8-4 win over Tampa Bay, but one of those home runs, in particular, was special -- Aaron Judge's first. It came in the slugger's first career plate appearance, a bomb over the center-field wall off Matt Andriese. No one could have known just how prolific a home run hitter Judge would become in the Majors -- he set a rookie record with 52 homers in 2017 (since broken by Pete Alonso, who hit 53 last year).

"MLB Network Presents: Bench" -- 5 p.m. ET

He set the standard for catchers, both at the plate and behind it. Johnny Bench was the 1968 NL Rookie of the Year, a two-time NL MVP, a 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, a 14-time All-Star and the MVP of the 1976 World Series, in which he hit .533 with a pair of homers. Watch his story, from childhood through the present day, and learn more about the man behind the catcher's mask.

Bryce Harper: April 28, 2012, Nationals at Dodgers -- 6 p.m. ET

In one of the most highly anticipated Major League debuts in history, Bryce Harper took the field in a Nationals uniform for the first time at Dodger Stadium. The 18-year-old phenom went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly in Washington's 4-3 walk-off loss.

Stephen Strasburg: June 8, 2010, Pirates at Nationals -- 8 p.m. ET

From one Nationals phenom to another, though this one made his debut two years earlier, here's a look back on the tremendous debut of Stephen Strasburg, the MVP of last year's World Series. The right-hander was electric, striking out 14 batters while giving up two runs and walking none over seven innings in Washington's 5-2 win.

"MLB Network Presents: The Bird" -- 10 p.m. ET

Mark Fidrych was one of the most eccentric and beloved figures in baseball history. The right-hander was sensational in his rookie season of 1976, taking the baseball world by storm with an MLB-leading 2.34 ERA and an AL-best 24 complete games. With his quirky antics on the mound and his contagious exuberance, Fidrych, who was given the nickname "The Bird" because a teammate said he looked like Sesame Street's Big Bird, became an instant fan favorite. Sadly, his big league career was a brief one.

Clayton Kershaw: May 25, 2008, Cardinals at Dodgers -- 11 p.m. ET

Sit back and enjoy the Major League debut of one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history. And it turned out like you might expect -- seven innings, two runs on five hits, one walk and seven strikeouts. And the Dodgers got a walk-off win, too.

FRIDAY: Wild finishes

Astros at Indians, May 27, 2018 -- 11 a.m. ET

Down 8-3 in the bottom of the ninth? Not a problem for the Indians on this night -- the Tribe scored five times in the ninth to force extra innings, only to trail again, 9-8, in the 13th. But Yonder Alonso led off the bottom of the 13th with a game-tying homer off Collin McHugh. Then in the 14th, Greg Allen launched a walk-off shot against Brad Peacock, completing the epic comeback victory.

Nationals at Cubs, Aug. 12, 2018 -- 2 p.m. ET

The David Bote Game. In an incredible finish, the Cubs' infielder hit an "ultimate slam," a walk-off grand slam after his club had been down three runs. On top of that, he was pinch-hitting with two outs in the ninth inning. Needless to say, Wrigley erupted and the game became an instant classic.

2017 ALDS Game 2, Yankees at Indians -- 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET

The Yankees would go on to win the series in five games, but Game 2 was wild -- New York jumped out an 8-3 lead by the fifth inning, but the Tribe got a clutch grand slam from Francisco Lindor in the sixth and a game-tying solo homer from Jay Bruce in the eighth. The game was deadlocked until the 13th, when Yan Gomes delivered a walk-off single to put Cleveland up 2-0 in the series.

SATURDAY: Young phenoms Bo Bichette and Kyle Schwarber

Bichette in the 2018 Futures Game -- 7 a.m. ET

Bo Bichette had a record-setting debut campaign in 2019, becoming the first player in MLB history to record an extra-base hit in his first nine games -- and that's just to name one of the marks he set. Overall, Bichette hit .311/.358/.571 with 11 homers in 46 games. Watch Bo in the 2018 Futures Game at Nationals Park, one of his first experiences on the national stage.

Play Ball with Bo Bichette -- 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET

How does he do it? Whether it's at the plate or at shortstop, watch Bichette demonstrate what's made him so successful on "Play Ball."

Bichette's MLB debut: Blue Jays at Royals, July 29, 2019 -- 10:30 a.m. ET

Where it all began. Bichette made his MLB debut in the same ballpark (Kauffman Stadium) as his father, Dante, did 31 years earlier. It was a debut to remember, and touched off one of the best starts to a career in baseball history.

Schwarber in 2015 Futures Game -- 1 p.m. ET

Kyle Schwarber was named MVP of the Futures Game at Great American Ball Park after delivering a two-run triple as part of the U.S. team's 10-1 victory over the World club.

Schwarber's first start: Cubs at Indians, June 17, 2015 -- 4 p.m. ET

Schwarber's Major League career started with a bang -- he went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs against Cleveland at Progressive Field in his first career start.

Schwarber in the 2016 World Series vs. Indians

Though he only played in two games before a knee injury sidelined him for the rest of the regular season, Schwarber returned in the World Series and played a big role in helping the Cubs break a 108-year World Series title drought.

2016 World Series Game 5, Indians at Cubs -- 6 p.m. ET

2016 World Series Game 6, Cubs at Indians -- 8 p.m. ET

2016 World Series Game 7, Cubs at Indians -- 10 p.m. ET

SUNDAY: Classic cycles

The cycle is one of the rarest and most exciting single-game accomplishments in baseball. Sunday will be packed with some of the best cycles in recent memory.

Shohei Ohtani: Angels at Rays, June 13, 2019 -- 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET

The star two-way player wowed us in his 2018 rookie campaign, but that was just the beginning. Watch him record what might be the first of several career cycles.

Mike Trout: Mariners at Angels, May 21, 2013 -- 12 p.m. ET

He's the best player in baseball, and he recorded this cycle in his second full season in the Majors. Enjoy the greatness.

Nolan Arenado: Giants at Rockies, June 18, 2017 -- 2 p.m. ET

How do you get that cycle in style? You hit a walk-off homer with your team entering the ninth inning trailing. Nolan Arenado did just that in this Father's Day game against San Francisco.

Christian Yelich: Brewers at Reds, Aug. 29, 2018 -- 4 p.m. ET

Believe it or not, this was one of two cycles Christian Yelich recorded against the Reds within a three-week span.

Cody Bellinger: Dodgers at Marlins, July 15, 2017 -- 8 p.m. ET

Cody Bellinger burst onto the Major League scene in April 2017, and within two months, not only was he slugging home runs at an incredible pace, he picked up his first career cycle just after the All-Star break.