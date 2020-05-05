Watch iconic Willie Mays moments on his 89th

MLB Network will celebrate Willie Mays' 89th birthday on Wednesday by reliving some of the best moments from the Hall of Famer's legendary career. The day's coverage will also include a pair of 20-strikeout performances to commemorate the anniversary of Kerry Wood's incredible 20-K outing in 1998. Here's a look

MLB Network will celebrate Willie Mays' 89th birthday on Wednesday by reliving some of the best moments from the Hall of Famer's legendary career.

The day's coverage will also include a pair of 20-strikeout performances to commemorate the anniversary of Kerry Wood's incredible 20-K outing in 1998.

Here's a look at the full schedule (all times ET):

8 a.m.: Baseball’s Best Seasons (1965)

Start the day by reliving the 1965 season, which ended with Sandy Koufax tossing a complete-game shutout in Game 7 of the World Series to lift the Dodgers past the Twins. Koufax won the second of his three National League Cy Young Awards, while Mays captured his second NL MVP Award.

• Mays' pure joy for baseball made him the GOAT

9 a.m.: 1962 and 1965 All-Star Games film

Fans can enjoy watching some of the game's best players of all-time in this vintage footage from the 1962 and '65 MLB All-Star Games. The '62 season was the last one to feature two All-Star Games, with the first being played on July 10 at D.C. Stadium and the second being played 20 days later at Wrigley Field. Mays started in center field for the NL team in both games, which also featured other legends such as Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris, Roberto Clemente, Ernie Banks and Stan Musial, just to name a few.

Mays then started the 1965 All-Star Game with a bang, crushing a leadoff homer off Milt Pappas at the Twins' Metropolitan Stadium. That first inning also featured a two-run homer by Joe Torre, while Willie Stargell and Harmon Killebrew later added homers of their own. Mays' NL squad held on for a 6-5 win in a contest that also featured the likes of Hank Aaron, Pete Rose, Sandy Koufax, Bob Gibson and Al Kaline, among others.

9:30 a.m.: 1954 World Series film

After missing most of the 1952 season and the entire '53 campaign while serving in the Korean War, Mays returned in '54 and promptly led the Giants to a World Series title. This MLB Network special recaps the Giants' World Series sweep of an Indians team that went 111-43 during the regular season -- the best winning percentage by any team over the last 100 years.

10 a.m.: Studio 42 with Bob Costas (Willie Mays)

In this 2010 interview, Mays sits down with Bob Costas to share some of the most memorable moments from his 22-year career, as well as talk about his life on and off the field.

12 p.m.: Big Unit strikes out 20 -- Reds vs. D-backs from May 8, 2001

Fans can watch every strikeout from Johnson's historic 20-strikeout game on May 8, 2001, against the Reds. Johnson became just the third pitcher at the time, along with Roger Clemens (twice) and Kerry Wood, to record 20 strikeouts while pitching no more than nine innings (Max Scherzer later joined the club in 2016).

• These pitchers struck out 20 batters in a game

The Big Unit allowed just one run off three hits while racking up his 20 strikeouts, but the game remained tied, 1-1, after nine innings. Though Johnson did not continue pitching into the 10th, it's worth sticking around to watch the D-backs rally from a two-run deficit in the bottom of the 11th before winning it on a walk-off walk.

“This was a game to put in a time capsule and let people of the future watch it,” Johnson fittingly told the Associated Press following his epic outing.

3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m.: Wood K's 20 -- Astros vs. Cubs from May 6, 1998

Wednesday marks the 22-year anniversary of Wood's 20-strikeout game, which is widely considered one of the most dominant pitching performances in MLB history. Making just his fifth career start, a 20-year-old Wood struck out 20 batters and walked zero as part of a one-hit shutout against the Astros.

Wood set the tone early by striking out the first five batters he faced -- but he finished even stronger. The eventual NL Rookie of the Year Award winner struck out eight of Houston's final nine hitters, capped by Derek Bell's swing and miss for No. 20. Wood was just a Ricky Gutierrez infield single away from a no-hitter.

7 p.m.: MLB Network Presents: Randy Johnson, The Big Picture

This documentary not only details Johnson's illustrious 22-year career on the mound, but it also captures Johnson's personality off the field.