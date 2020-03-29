What's ahead this week on MLB Network

While there isn't baseball being played right now, that doesn't mean you'll have to do without watching baseball games. MLB Network has been showing some of the greatest games in baseball history, and that continues this week with another combination of classic contests and documentaries, including "MLB's 20 Greatest Games"

While there isn't baseball being played right now, that doesn't mean you'll have to do without watching baseball games. MLB Network has been showing some of the greatest games in baseball history, and that continues this week with another combination of classic contests and documentaries, including "MLB's 20 Greatest Games" and "MLB Network Presents" along with past All-Star Games and Home Run Derbies.

The week is jam-packed with the best of our national pastime, so be sure not to miss the chance to relive and reminisce about some of the greatest moments in MLB history.

Here's what's coming up this week:

MONDAY:

2004 ALCS Game 5, Yankees at Red Sox -- 1 p.m. ET

In Game 4, the long-suffering Red Sox were looking at a sweep at the hands of their nemeses, the Yankees -- losing to New York was something Boston fans had become all too accustomed to, including just the prior year, when Aaron Boone's walk-off homer in ALCS Game 7 sent the Yanks to another World Series. But Boston came back late and forced Game 5 with an extra-inning victory. Relive this part of the greatest comeback in baseball history: Game 5 at Fenway Park.

"MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 2004 ALCS Game 4" -- 7 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

Don't worry, we know you want to see Dave Roberts' famous steal and David Ortiz's clutch extra-inning homer. And here's your chance -- Boston's unprecedented comeback began in earnest with this game, and little did the baseball world know what was coming.

TUESDAY:

"MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 1997 World Series Game 7 -- 1:30 p.m. ET

There's nothing like a Game 7, especially in the World Series. Especially when it features a team that's four years old and already one victory from a world championship, facing a powerhouse club seeking its first title since 1948. Pro Player Stadium in Miami was rocking, and this one became an instant classic, with Edgar Renteria softly singling up the middle to score Craig Counsell and lift Florida to a World Series title.

1997 World Series Game 7, Indians at Marlins -- 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET

Now that you've whet your appetite for this incredible game, watch it in its entirety!

"MLB Network Presents: The Dynasty That Almost Was" -- 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET

They were a juggernaut -- with Kenny Lofton, Albert Belle, Manny Ramirez and Jim Thome in the lineup, Omar Vizquel manning shortstop and Jose Mesa locking things down in the ninth inning, the Indians were primed to win a world championship or two in the mid-1990s. But it didn't happen. Watch the story of "The Dynasty That Almost Was" and see just how close Cleveland was to finally ending a title drought approaching half a century.

MLB Tonight -- 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Continue to quench your baseball thirst by getting the latest news and analysis from Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds and the rest of the crew on MLB Tonight.

WEDNESDAY: #WalkoffWednesday

As part of MLB Network's new #WalkoffWednesday programming, fans get to vote for which walk-off games the network will show each Wednesday. Here are the first winners, to be aired this week:

1995 ALDS Game 5, Yankees at Mariners -- 10 a.m. ET

Edgar's double. Griffey tearing around third for the game-winning run ... My, oh my! Watch the game that saved baseball in Seattle, the pinnacle of a magical season in the Pacific Northwest.

1991 World Series Game 7, Braves at Twins -- 2:30 p.m. ET

One of the greatest games in World Series history -- Jack Morris and John Smoltz gave us a legendary pitching duel, but someone had to win. This one took more than nine innings, and capped an epic Fall Classic.

2011 World Series Game 6, Rangers at Cardinals -- 6 p.m. ET

The "David Freese Game." You won't see many games as suspenseful and dramatic as this one, with the Rangers being a strike away from winning the franchise's first world championship on two separate occasions before the Cardinals forced Game 7 behind Freese's game-tying triple and 11th-inning walk-off homer.

2005 World Series Game 2, Astros at White Sox -- 8 p.m. ET

Scott Podsednik played the hero to lift Chicago to a 2-0 series lead over Houston as the White Sox sought to win the World Series for the first time in 89 years.

THURSDAY:

"MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 2001 World Series Game 4" -- 9 a.m. ET

We all remember this epic series most for what happened in Game 7, but don't forget about a classic Game 4, in which the Yankees were down to their final out and trailing by two when Tino Martinez hit a game-tying homer off Byung-Hyun Kim. An inning later, "Mr. November" was born when Derek Jeter launched a Kim pitch over the wall in right field to win it.

2001 World Series Game 4, D-backs at Yankees -- 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

An epic game at Yankee Stadium, which is saying a lot. Watch this gem in its entirety, from first pitch on October 31, to the last one on November 1.

"MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 2001 World Series Game 7" -- 1:30 p.m. ET

Now we come to Game 7, and what a Game 7 it was -- Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson did what they do best, and Luis Gonzalez broke his bat against the great Mariano Rivera, but this bat died the hero of heroes when the ball fell into shallow center field and Arizona had its first World Series title.

2001 World Series Game 7, Yankees at D-backs -- 3 p.m. ET

Transport yourself back in time to the BOB (Bank One Ballpark) in Phoenix, where an incredible Fall Classic came to an end in an incredible way.

MLB Tonight -- 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

FRIDAY:

"MLB Network Presents: Atlanta Rules, The Story of the '90s Braves" -- 8 a.m., 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. ET

The Braves were the National League's "Team of the '90s," and even though they only won one world championship during their tremendous run, they boasted one of the best starting rotations of all time -- there are seven Cy Young Awards between Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and John Smoltz. And then, of course, there was David Justice, Fred McGriff and Chipper Jones. This is the story behind Atlanta's success, which had humble beginnings.

1992 NLCS Game 7, Pirates at Braves -- 9 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

"Bream to the plate and he is ... safe! Safe! The Braves are going to the World Series!" Those words from Sean McDonough are etched in the memory of every Braves fan, and a multitude of baseball fans in general. Francisco Cabrera singles to left, and Barry Bonds' throw comes up just late as a badly limping Sid Bream slides home to send Atlanta to its second straight World Series.

"MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 1992 NLCS Game 7" -- 1 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. ET

Go behind the scenes of one of the most dramatic finishes to a League Championship Series we've ever seen in this documentary of how the Braves came back to clinch the pennant.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY:

It's an All-Star weekend, with every Home Run Derby and All-Star Game from 2011-16 airing Saturday through Sunday. See Mariano Rivera in his final Midsummer Classic, which fittingly takes place in New York, as well as Mike Trout winning back-to-back All-Star Game MVP Awards and much more.

SATURDAY:

2011 Home Run Derby -- 8 a.m. ET

2011 All-Star Game -- 10 a.m. ET

2012 Home Run Derby -- 12 p.m. ET

2012 All-Star Game -- 2 p.m. ET

2013 Home Run Derby -- 4 p.m. ET

2013 All-Star Game -- 6 p.m. ET

SUNDAY:

2014 Home Run Derby -- 8 a.m. ET

2014 All-Star Game -- 10 a.m. ET

2015 Home Run Derby -- 12 p.m. ET

2015 All-Star Game -- 2 p.m. ET

2016 Home Run Derby -- 4 p.m. ET

2016 All-Star Game -- 6 p.m. ET