What's ahead this week on MLB Network

MLB Network has you covered while we wait for baseball to return, with classic games and documentaries airing all week long. From World Series classics to a look back at some Hall of Famers' best performances, here's a look at what's ahead for this week.

MONDAY: Brooks Robinson and Reggie Jackson’s Birthday

6 a.m. ET -- 1966 World Series film

The Robinsons -- Brooks and Frank -- Jim Palmer and the rest of the Orioles shocked the baseball world with a dominant sweep over the mighty Dodgers.

7 a.m. ET -- 1970 World Series film

Brooks Robinson cemented his status as baseball’s all-time standard defensively at third base in this series, earning the nickname “The Human Vacuum Cleaner” with numerous spectacular plays amid the O’s triumph over the Big Red Machine.

8 a.m. ET -- 1970 World Series Game 1

Robinson led Baltimore to a crucial win in the Series opener, robbing Cincinnati’s Lee May with a spinning snag and throw from third base and then knocking the go-ahead homer in the seventh inning.

10:30 a.m. ET -- 1970 World Series Game 3

Robinson added several more plays to his highlight reel in this contest, robbing fellow Hall of Famers Tony Perez and Johnny Bench and earning a standing ovation from the Baltimore crowd before coming to bat in the bottom of the sixth.

1 p.m. ET -- 1971 All-Star Game

Jackson announced his power to the world in the third inning of this contest, pinch-hitting for pitcher Vida Blue and launching a massive home run that bounced off a light tower positioned above the right-field roof at Tiger Stadium.

3:30 p.m. ET and 10:30 p.m. ET -- 1977 World Series Game 6

In one of the best performances in postseason history, Jackson homers three times -- on just three pitches -- to lead the Yankees to a title-clinching victory over the Dodgers at a raucous Yankee Stadium.

7 p.m. ET -- “Mr. October”

This MLB Network documentary looks at Jackson’s journey to that momentous night in the Bronx when he forever transformed his identity into “Mr. October.”

8 p.m. ET -- “The Naked Gun”

Revisit Jackson’s memorable cameo in this classic comedy, where Jackson is programmed to assassinate the queen in the middle of an Angels-Mariners game.

TUESDAY: Postseason/Memorable Performances

9 a.m. ET -- Royals at Red Sox, May 19, 2008 (Lester’s no-hitter)

Less than two years after he courageously battled back from cancer, Red Sox southpaw Jon Lester turned a corner in his career with a 130-pitch no-hitter against Kansas City.

11 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET -- 2006 World Series Game 4

Sparkplug shortstop David Eckstein willed the Cardinals to a crucial win in this contest, going 4-for-5 and knocking in the go-ahead run with an eighth-inning double to help St. Louis overcome an early deficit against the Tigers.

2 p.m. ET -- 2012 World Series Game 4

The Giants clinched their second World Series title in three years on this night, but it didn’t come easy in the finale. A back-and-forth affair against the Tigers stretched into the 10th inning, when Marco Scutaro knocked the go-ahead RBI single in the top half and Sergio Romo struck out Miguel Cabrera looking to close it out.

5 p.m. ET -- 2013 ALCS Game 2

Tigers starter Max Scherzer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and left the game after seven frames with a 5-1 lead. But the Red Sox came all the way back, capping the rally on Jarrod Saltalamacchia’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

WEDNESDAY: Walk-off Wednesday

Noon and 11:30 p.m. ET -- 1978 NLCS Game 4

The Dodgers were on the verge of their second straight NL pennant, but the Phillies hung tough, taking this one all the way to the bottom of the 10th before Bill Russell won it for L.A. with a walk-off single.

3 p.m. ET -- 1997 ALCS Game 3

Orioles starter Mike Mussina brought his most dominant stuff, setting a League Championship Series record with 15 strikeouts amid a tight duel with Indians starter Orel Hershiser. But it was the Indians who clung to a 1-0 lead into the ninth until Marquis Grisson lost a ball in the lights, allowing the O’s to tie it up and send it to extras. It came down to the bottom of the 12th, when a pitch got away from Baltimore catcher Lenny Webster and Grissom sprinted home for the winning run.

7 p.m. ET -- 2004 NLCS Game 5

Starters Brandon Backe and Woody Williams helped to keep this a scoreless contest all the way to the bottom of the ninth, when Astros star Jeff Kent launched a three-run, walk-off homer off Cardinals closer Jason Isringhausen to give Houston a 3-2 lead in the series.

9 p.m. ET -- 2005 ALCS Game 2

The 2005 White Sox were a team on a mission, losing just one game through their postseason run thanks to clutch victories like this one. Chicago starter Mark Buehrle twirled a complete game on the mound and the South Siders prevailed over the Angels thanks to a controversial call in the bottom of the ninth that allowed catcher A.J. Pierzynski to reach first base on a dropped third strike. Third baseman Joe Crede then ended the affair with a walk-off double.

THURSDAY: Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry

6 a.m. ET -- 1978 AL East tiebreaker (Dent’s HR)

After a frenzied summer comeback by the colorful Yankees, Bucky Dent etched his name in the history books with an unlikely homer over Fenway Park’s Green Monster to help the pinstripes claim the AL East crown.

9 a.m. ET -- July 24, 2004 (Varitek/A-Rod)

Longtime tensions boiled over on this afternoon at Fenway Park in what became a rallying-cry game for the 2004 Red Sox. A bench-clearing brawl broke out after Alex Rodriguez was hit with a pitch and got into a memorable shoving match with catcher Jason Varitek. Then, Bill Mueller sent Red Sox Nation home happy with a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth off Mariano Rivera.

Noon and 11 p.m. ET -- 2003 ALCS Game 3

Another memorable Fenway fracas took place a year earlier after Roger Clemens threw high and tight to Manny Ramirez. The benches emptied and Pedro Martinez memorably got into it with Yankees bench coach Don Zimmer. The Bronx Bombers would win the game, but the fight is remembered more than the outcome.

2 p.m. ET -- 2004 ALCS Game 4

Dave Roberts put himself into New England lore with a daring steal against Mariano Rivera, kickstarting the most famous comeback in baseball history. Mueller singled in Roberts to tie it, and David “Big Papi” Ortiz kept the Red Sox alive in the series with a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the 12th.

5 p.m. ET -- 2003 ALCS Game 7

Aaron Boone joined Dent as the next unlikely Yankees hero to deal a dose of heartbreak to Red Sox fans, leading off the bottom of the 11th with a pennant-clinching, walk-off homer off Tim Wakefield.

8 p.m. ET -- 2004 ALCS Game 5

Boston again went deep into the night (and into the next morning) to stave off elimination, with Ortiz driving home the winning run in the bottom of the 14th inning to grow his legend even more.

FRIDAY: 1980 World Champion Phillies

9 a.m. ET -- “Baseball’s Best Seasons: 1980”

The Astros and Dodgers staged a thrilling battle for the NL West title, the Yankees needed 103 wins to top the Orioles in the AL East and the Royals captured their first pennant. But 1980 ultimately belonged to the Phillies, who captured their first World Series title after more than eight decades of disappointment.

10 a.m. ET -- “20 Greatest Games: 1980 NLCS Game 5”

With the pennant on the line, the Phillies overcame deafening noise -- and Nolan Ryan -- at the Astrodome. Each team sought its first World Series title and fought tooth and nail into the 10th, when Garry Maddox drove in Del Unser to help Philadelphia prevail in a wild slugfest.

11:30 a.m. ET -- 1980 World Series Game 1

With the “elephant off their backs,” in the words of shortstop Larry Bowa, after that wild NLCS triumph, the Phillies held on in another tight slugfest to open the Fall Classic. The Royals jumped on Phillies rookie starter Bob Walk early in the contest to build a 4-0 lead, but a three-run homer by Bake McBride put Philly back on top by the bottom of the third. Tug Mcgraw relieved Walk in the top of the eighth and got the last six outs to give the Phillies a 7-6 win.

2 p.m. ET -- 1980 World Series Game 2

An early pitcher’s duel between Larry Gura and Steve Carlton morphed into another back-and-forth affair in the later innings, with the Royals rallying for three runs off Carlton in the seventh to take a 4-2 lead. But the Phillies roared back in the eighth against Royals bullpen ace Dan Quisenberry, knocking four hits in the span of five at-bats for a four-run rally that spurred them to a 6-4 win.

4 p.m. ET -- 1980 World Series Game 5

Nothing was given to the Phillies in this series as they earned another tight victory on the road in Game 5. Manny Trillo threw Darrell Porter out at home plate in the sixth to keep it a one-run ball game, and then Philadelphia staged another rally against Quisenberry, this time scoring twice in the top of the ninth to eke out a 4-3 victory.

7 p.m. ET -- 1980 World Series Game 6

After so many postseason heartbreaks in the 1970s, it was finally the Phillies’ turn. Mike Schmidt drove home two runs with a third-inning single, and Bake McBride followed with an RBI groundout in the fifth. Once McGraw finished off his two-inning save, there was nothing left to do but celebrate.

SATURDAY: Slugfest Saturday

8 a.m. ET -- 2019 World Series Game 1

A sensational pitching matchup between Max Scherzer and Gerrit Cole came with some offensive fireworks. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel launched a two-run dinger off Scherzer in the first inning before Scherzer limited further damage. And for Washington, Ryan Zimmerman and Juan Soto teed off against Cole, with Soto getting him twice on a solo homer and a two-run double.

11 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET -- 2003 NLCS Game 1

A full week before the Steve Bartman game, the Cubs and Marlins staged a wild extra-innings affair at Wrigley Field. Chicago jumped on Marlins starter Josh Beckett for four first-inning runs, but Florida came back with five runs of its own in the third thanks to homers by Ivan Rodriguez, Miguel Cabrera and Juan Encarnacion. Chicago eventually tied it again in the sixth, and then the clubs traded a pair of runs again in the ninth to send it to extras. Mike Lowell finally put the Marlins up for good with a leadoff dinger in the 11th.

2 p.m. ET -- 2015 ALCS Game 3

The Blue Jays offense came to life with Toronto facing a two-games-to-none deficit, as homers by Troy Tulowitzki and Josh Donaldson staked the Jays to a 9-2 lead. But Toronto still had to stave off a frantic Kansas City rally, which included a four-spot by the Royals in the top of the ninth before Liam Hendriks finally shut the door on an 11-8 victory.

5 p.m. ET -- 2004 ALCS Game 3

After the Yankees claimed the first two games over the Red Sox in the Bronx, two prolific offenses erupted in this marathon game at Fenway Park. The game was already tied at six after three innings, and then the Bronx Bombers took off from there thanks to a three-run homer by Gary Sheffield and an endless parade of doubles by the Yankees’ star-studded offense. By the end of the night, the pinstripes had hung a 19-8 victory on their rivals and looked primed for a pennant-winning sweep … until fate intervened.