MLB Network salutes Brooks Robinson, Reggie Jackson

Join MLB Network in celebrating the birthdays of two of the greatest to ever play the game, Brooks Robinson and Reggie Jackson. As Robinson turns 83 on Monday, and Jackson turns 74, MLB Network will be airing classic games involving heroics from each of them, including Game 1 of the 1970 World Series, in which Robinson hit a pivotal seventh-inning home run and made what is perhaps his most famous play at third base; and Game 6 of the 1977 World Series, when "Mr. October" was born. Here's the full programming schedule.

6 a.m. ET -- 1966 World Series Film: Orioles vs. Dodgers

Brooks Robinson homered in Baltimore's four-game sweep of Los Angeles for the franchise's first World Series championship, but it was another Robinson -- Frank -- who stole the show, being named Series MVP after hitting .286 with a triple and a pair of home runs to lead the Orioles' lineup. In the title-clinching Game 4, he launched a solo homer off Dodgers right-hander Don Drysdale for the game's only run, and Dave McNally tossed a four-hit shutout to seal the sweep.

7 a.m. ET -- 1970 World Series Film: Orioles vs. Reds

This time, it was Brooks Robinson who shined the brightest in the Fall Classic, being named World Series MVP after hitting .429 with two home runs and, even more memorable, some spectacular defensive plays at third base. Watch the entire story of this five-game series, in which Baltimore won its second championship in five seasons.

8 a.m. ET -- 1970 World Series Game 1, Orioles at Reds

Watch the "Brooks Robinson Game" in its entirety, from the Hall of Famer's jaw-dropping plays at the hot corner to his heroics at the plate to lead the Orioles to a 4-3 victory in Cincinnati. Perhaps the most iconic play Robinson -- who won 16 Gold Glove Awards -- ever made was in Game 1, when he gloved a fair ball down the line while his momentum took him well into foul territory, and made a tremendous off-balance throw to first to get Cincinnati's Lee May. In the same game, it was Robinson's go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning that was the difference in Baltimore's one-run win.

10:30 a.m. ET -- 1970 World Series Game 3, Reds at Orioles

Brooks Robinson doubled twice and drove in two runs in a 9-3 victory at Memorial Stadium, one in which McNally belted a sixth-inning grand slam and tossed a complete game to fuel Baltimore to a commanding 3-0 Series lead.

1 p.m. ET -- 1971 All-Star Game, Tiger Stadium

One word: Reggie. As in, Reggie Jackson, who smashed a home run off Dock Ellis that hit a transformer atop the roof of Tiger Stadium during the All-Star Game. The prodigious blast was a two-run shot in the third inning, coming in Jackson's only at-bat of the game. Needless to say, it's one of the iconic homers in All-Star Game history, and you can watch the contest in its entirety, a 6-4 American League win.

3:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET -- 1977 World Series Game 6, Dodgers at Yankees

The game that turned Reggie Jackson into "Mr. October." On three consecutive swings, against three different pitchers, Jackson crushed three home runs that put his name into the history books. Jackson became the second player to ever homer three times in one World Series game, joining fellow Yankees legend Babe Ruth, who did it twice (Game 4 in 1926, and Game 4 in 1928, both against the Cardinals). He has since been joined by Albert Pujols (Game 3 in 2011) and Pablo Sandoval (Game 1 in 2012).

Jackson launched a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Burt Hooton, another two-run smash off Elias Sosa in the fifth, and a solo blast off Charlie Hough in the eighth. The Yankees won the game, 8-4, winning their first World Series title in 15 years, and Jackson was named Series MVP after hitting .450 with five homers.

7 p.m. ET -- "MLB Network Presents: Mr. October"

Watch this comprehensive documentary on the game that made Jackson a legend and secured his place in baseball lore.

8 p.m. ET -- "The Naked Gun: From the Files of the Police Squad!"

Jackson makes a cameo appearance in the first of three "The Naked Gun" films, playing a hypnotized assassin in a plot against Queen Elizabeth during a Mariners-Angels game. Watch the classic 1988 "Bleacher Feature" film to cap Jackson's birthday.