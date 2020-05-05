Watch on MLBN: 5 no-nos (including 2 perfectos)

MLB Network's coverage on Tuesday will be all about dominant pitching performances. From Paxton's gem in Canada to King Félix holding court in Seattle to Fernandomania in L.A., fans will have the chance to relive a handful of no-hitters, including a pair of perfect games, from the past 30 years.

Here's a look at the full schedule (all times ET):

9 a.m.: Paxton no-hitter -- Mariners vs. Blue Jays from May 8, 2018

British Columbia native James Paxton twirled his no-no on Canadian soil, stymying the Blue Jays in a dominant outing that took only 99 pitches to complete. Paxton's historic performance came on the heels of a career-best 16-strikeout effort in his previous start.

Paxton walked three in the first four innings while fighting to command a fastball that was sitting in the range of 92-95 mph. Stll, Paxton kept the Blue Jays off balance by going more to his curve and cutter in the later innings and then got stronger, reaching 99 mph on each of his final two pitches -- his fastest of the night.

11 a.m.: King Félix perfect game -- Rays vs. Mariners from Aug. 15, 2012

Pitching in front of his famous King’s Court, Félix Hernández recorded the 23rd -- and most recent -- perfect game in MLB history. Hernández cruised through the Tampa Bay lineup, striking out 12 of the 27 batters he faced. King Félix seemed to get stronger as the day went on, striking out the side in the sixth and eighth innings, while not allowing a single ball to leave the infield after the fifth inning.

1 p.m. and 10 p.m.: Valenzuela no-hitter -- Cardinals vs. Dodgers from June 28, 1990

Years after the start of Fernandomania, fan favorite Fernando Valenzuela gave L.A. another thrill by tossing a no-hitter against the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Valenzuela struck out seven and walked three while stifling a St. Louis lineup that featured Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith , as well as 1985 NL MVP Willie McGee and '91 NL MVP Terry Pendleton . Valenzuela actually outhit the Cards on his own, picking up a seventh-inning single -- and later scoring on a Kirk Gibson two-run knock.

Perhaps even more historic than the no-no itself was the fact that A’s pitcher Dave Stewart had also thrown one, 30 minutes before Valenzuela took the mound. That remains the only day in MLB history on which multiple pitchers tossed a no-hitter.

3 p.m.: Cain perfect game -- Astros vs. Giants from June 13, 2012

Matt Cain tossed the first perfect game in franchise history in this 2012 gem against the Astros. Cain not only tossed a perfect game, but he struck out 14 of the 27 batters he faced, tying Sandy Koufax ’s modern record for any perfecto. Three of those strikeouts came against a 22-year-old José Altuve , who struck out in each of his three trips to the plate.

5 p.m.: Santana no-hitter -- Cardinals vs. Mets from June 1, 2012

The Mets’ franchise-long no-hitter drought was one of the more famous streaks in baseball by the time Johan Santana took the mound for this outing at Citi Field. Santana, who was coming off his first complete game in more than 21 months in his previous outing, put an end to the drought, but not before throwing 134 pitches and walking five batters.

7 p.m.: "MLB The Show" Players League recap

Relive Blake Snell 's run to the title, as MLB Network recaps the tournament that featured 30 MLB players -- each representing his team -- in the first MLB The Show Players League.