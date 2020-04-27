MLB Network to showcase Reds classics Tues.

CINCINNATI -- MLB Network programming on Tuesday will focus predominantly on some great Reds moments as well as the last Cincinnati club to win a World Series. Here is a look at how the schedule lines up: 9 a.m. ET: MLB Network Presents -- Nasty Boys: The 1990 Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI -- MLB Network programming on Tuesday will focus predominantly on some great Reds moments as well as the last Cincinnati club to win a World Series.

Here is a look at how the schedule lines up:

9 a.m. ET: MLB Network Presents -- Nasty Boys: The 1990 Cincinnati Reds

The one-hour documentary rekindles memories about the team that won the National League West in wire-to-wire fashion before going on to sweep the heavily favored A’s in the World Series. Although the entire club is highlighted, the show specifically focuses on the three relievers known as the “Nasty Boys” in Norm Charlton, Rob Dibble and Randy Myers. All three relievers were interviewed, as well as manager Lou Piniella, Barry Larkin, Paul O’Neill, Ron Oester, Joe Oliver and Tom Browning.

10 a.m. ET: Padres vs. Reds from June 24, 2000

In the only five-hit game of his Hall of Fame career, Larkin went 5-for-5 with two homers, four RBIs and four runs scored as the Reds roughed up the Padres, 11-5, at Cinergy Field.

12 p.m. ET: Dodgers vs. Reds from Sept. 16, 1988

The game itself was delayed nearly 2 1/2 hours by rain and started around 10 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium. But for those who stayed, it was worth the wait. Browning threw the only perfect game in Reds history and the first in the NL in 23 years to defeat Los Angeles, the eventual 1988 World Series champions. It’s worth noting that Dodgers starter Tim Belcher had a no-hitter in the sixth inning before the Reds scored the lone run in a 1-0 victory. The game was played in just one hour and 51 minutes.

2 p.m. ET: Giants vs. Reds from July 2, 2013

Reds starter Homer Bailey had already thrown a no-hitter in his final regular-season start of 2012 vs. the Pirates. Against the Giants at Great American Ball Park, he was responsible for MLB’s next no-hitter during a 3-0 win. A seventh-inning walk was the only blemish in the way of a perfect game, as Bailey struck out nine batters.

