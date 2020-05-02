Sunday on MLB Network: Game 7 classics

There is nothing like a Game 7. It's one game for everything. And in baseball, it represents a club's hopes and dreams that have been cultivated over seven months, boiled down to one contest. Sunday on MLB Network, watch some of the greatest Game 7s we've ever seen, along with

There is nothing like a Game 7. It's one game for everything. And in baseball, it represents a club's hopes and dreams that have been cultivated over seven months, boiled down to one contest. Sunday on MLB Network, watch some of the greatest Game 7s we've ever seen, along with documentaries that capture the depth of the drama with some of the players who took part. Here's the programming schedule.

7:30 a.m. ET -- 2006 NLCS Game 7, Cardinals at Mets

Jeff Suppan and Oliver Perez dueled to a 1-1 tie into the seventh inning and Endy Chavez made a spectacular catch to rob Scott Rolen of a home run, but in the end it was a clutch two-run homer by Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright's strikeout of Carlos Beltrán that won the day and sent St. Louis to the World Series.

10:30 a.m. ET -- 1997 World Series Game 7, Indians at Marlins

The 1997 World Series gave us one of the greatest Fall Classic finishes of all time. With the Indians seeking their first World Series title in 49 years and the Marlins seeking their first ever, Cleveland led in the ninth inning before Florida rallied to force extra innings. Then in the 11th, an iconic moment was born when Edgar Renteria hit a soft single into center field to score Craig Counsell and win the World Series.

1:30 p.m. ET -- "MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 2001 World Series Game 7," Yankees at D-backs

Don't miss interviews with some of the principal players involved in another classic finish to the World Series, when legendary Yankees closer Mariano Rivera's cutter worked to perfection and broke D-backs slugger Luis Gonzalez's bat, but Gonzalez muscled the pitch into shallow center field to secure Arizona's first World Series championship.

3 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET -- 2001 World Series Game 7, Yankees at D-backs

After watching some of the participants describe playing in one of the most memorable contests in World Series history, watch the thrilling game in its entirety.

6 p.m. ET -- "MLB's 20 Greatest Games: 1991 World Series Game 7," Braves at Twins

A tremendous duel between veteran Jack Morris and young right-hander John Smoltz resulted in a scoreless tie in extra innings -- talk about a fitting finish to one of the greatest World Series ever played. Watch as participants of that epic contest describe what happened from their vantage points in the center of the tension-filled drama, which ended with a walk-off single to win it all from the unlikeliest of sources.

8 p.m. ET -- 1991 World Series Game 7, Braves at Twins

Some call the 1991 World Series the greatest Fall Classic ever played. So a classic Game 7 was appropriate, and that's what the Braves and Twins gave us. Watch it in its entirety, from first pitch to final hit in the 11th inning.