MLB Network to air epic Game 7 of 1992 NLCS

ATLANTA -- As MLB Network highlights the Braves’ impressive run through the 1990s, Atlanta fans will have a chance to relive the drama they felt the night that Sid Slid.

"Where were you when Sid Slid?" has become a question many Braves fans ask when reminiscing about Game 7 of the 1992 National League Championship Series. That classic game, which concluded with a dramatic ninth-inning comeback against the Pirates, will be shown on MLB Network on Friday at 9 a.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

"We all rushed on the field afterward," former President Jimmy Carter told MLB.com’s Alyson Footer in 2013. "It was the most exciting moment of my experience with sports.”

That’s right. Carter was among those who rushed the field after Sid Bream slid across the plate to cap the three-run ninth inning that gave the Braves a 3-2 win over the Pirates in this thrilling Game 7 matchup. Barry Bonds’ errant throw to the plate concluded an inning that cemented Francisco Cabrera’s name in Atlanta lore.

“It was one of the most exciting plays in the history of our franchise for sure and maybe in all of baseball,” Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox said in "Atlanta Rules, the Story of the ’90s Braves," an MLB Network documentary that will also air Friday at 8 a.m. ET, noon and 7 p.m.

This documentary focuses on the tremendous success the Braves achieved while making five trips to the World Series during the 1990s. Hall of Famers Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Chipper Jones all played prominent parts during what was the greatest decade in the franchise’s history.

"I remember asking Glavine what would it be like to play somewhere else and win," Smoltz said. "Then the 1991 season happened, and we were as confident of a team as you'll ever see, thinking we could do it for three or four years easy. Then 10 years happen, and then from that point forward, no one thought it could continue. When you get to 14 [consecutive division titles], it just doesn't seem real."

Along with reairing the game and this documentary, MLB Network will also show MLB’s 20 Greatest Games: Game 7 of the 1992 NLCS at 1 p.m. ET and 5:30 p.m. This show features Bream, Mark Lemke and former Pirates outfielder Andy Van Slyke discussing their memories of the classic with Bob Costas and Tom Verducci.

