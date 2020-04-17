WalkOffWednesday returns to MLB Network

MLB Network's #WalkoffWednesday is back for next week, and voting starts tomorrow. Fans get to decide which four walk-off games MLB Network will air throughout the day next Wednesday. MLB Network will post four polls to its Twitter account on Saturday, and fans can vote all weekend. The air times

Here's a rundown of the games in each of the four polls.

POLL 1

1) 2007 National League tiebreaker game -- Rockies 9, Padres 8

Down two runs in the bottom of the 13th inning, Colorado rallied for three runs against Trevor Hoffman. Matt Holliday dove into home plate -- or did he? -- with the winning run to give the Rockies their 14th win in 15 games, sending them to the NL Division Series and got Rocktober started.

2) 2009 American League Championship Series Game 2 -- Yankees 4, Angels 3

Alex Rodriguez's game-tying home run in the 11th inning brought the Yankee Stadium crowd to its feet, and the Bronx Bombers walked it off in the 13th to take a 2-0 series lead over the Angels.

3) July 11, 2015 -- Pirates 6, Cardinals 5

The Pirates rallied back against the division rival Cardinals three separate times -- in the eighth, 10th and 14th innings -- until Andrew McCutchen's walk-off home run finally won the game.

POLL 2

1) 1976 ALCS Game 5 -- Yankees 7, Royals 6

The Yankees didn't let George Brett's game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning faze them. Chris Chambliss' walk-off blast in the bottom of the ninth sent them to the World Series.

2) 1991 World Series Game 6 -- Twins 4, Braves 3

The Kirby Puckett Game. The Twins superstar became a postseason hero with a leaping catch at the Metrodome wall and a dramatic walk-off home run in the bottom of the 11th inning that forced the World Series to Game 7.

3) 2008 World Series Game 3 -- Phillies 5, Rays 4

The Phillies won a wild back-and-forth game that featured back-to-back home runs by Chase Utley and Ryan Howard and a bases-loaded walk-off squibber down the third-base line by Carlos Ruiz.

POLL 3

1) 2011 ALCS Game 2 -- Rangers 7, Tigers 3

Nelson Cruz crushed the first walk-off grand slam in MLB postseason history to cap a huge day at the plate in a monster series that ended with him being named the ALCS MVP.

2) 2016 ALDS Game 3 -- Blue Jays 7, Rangers 6

Josh Donaldson's mad dash around the bases to score the winning run in the 10th swept the Blue Jays past their postseason rivals and into the ALCS for a second straight year.

3) 2014 AL Wild Card Game -- Royals 9, A's 8

One of the craziest playoff games ever played. The Royals pulled off an epic 12-inning comeback win against the A's in their first postseason game since 1985.

POLL 4

1) 2014 NLCS Game 2 -- Cardinals 5, Giants 4

The Cardinals slugged their way back against the Giants in the late innings -- Oscar Taveras' home run in the seventh, Matt Adams' in the eighth and finally Kolten Wong's walk-off in the ninth gave St. Louis the win.

2) 2017 ALDS Game 2 -- Indians 9, Yankees 8

Francisco Lindor's grand slam got the Indians back into the game, Jay Bruce's eighth-inning home run tied it up and Yan Gomes' walk-off single in the 13th gave the Tribe a win after trailing the Yankees 8-3.

3) 2018 NLCS Game 4 -- Dodgers 2, Brewers 1

The Dodgers outlasted the Brewers in a tense 13-inning contest, with Cody Bellinger's two-out base hit scoring a hustling Manny Machado for the game-winner to even the series.