Watch these classic games on Network this week

MLB Network is set to air another week full of classic big league action, from celebrating legends like Albert Pujols and Tony Gwynn to reliving recent no-hitters and perfect games. Here's what's coming up this week (May 4-10):

MONDAY: Albert Pujols Day

Cardinals at Cubs, July 20, 2004 (Pujols goes 5-for-5, 3 HRs) -- 9 a.m. ET

Pujols’ first three-homer game came in a perfect situation: on the road at Wrigley Field against the Cardinals’ biggest rival. And St. Louis needed all of Pujols’ power, coming back from a 7-1 deficit before taking the lead on his go-ahead shot in the top of the ninth. Pujols finished 5-for-5 on this epic afternoon.

Angels at Mariners, May 4, 2018 (Pujols' 3,000th hit) -- 12 p.m. ET

Pujols became the 32nd member of the 3,000-hit club on this night in Seattle, gaining entrance with a broken-bat single in the fifth. In doing so, Pujols also joined Hank Aaron, Willie Mays and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with 3,000 hits and 600 homers.

Angels at Cardinals, June 22, 2019 (Albert returns to St. Louis) -- 2:30 p.m. ET

In his second game back in St. Louis, Pujols evoked a rousing ovation from the Cardinals’ faithful as he homered to the bullpen in left field.

2005 NLCS Game 5 (Cardinals at Astros) -- 7 p.m. ET

“The Brad Lidge homer” is really all that needs to be said here. With the Astros holding a ninth-inning lead and smelling their first World Series berth, Pujols unloaded one of history’s most soul-crushing homers off Lidge to power the Cardinals to a comeback victory.

2011 World Series Game 3 (Cardinals at Rangers) -- 9 p.m. ET

David Freese will always symbolize the epic 2011 Fall Classic, but don’t forget about the history Pujols made in Game 3. That’s when he homered not once, not twice, but three times in Arlington, joining Babe Ruth and Reggie Jackson (and later Pablo Sandoval) as the only players to launch three dingers in a World Series contest.

Twins vs. Angels, June 3, 2017 (600th HR) -- 12 a.m. ET

Pujols not only became the ninth big leaguer to reach 600 homers on this night in Anaheim, but he did so in grand fashion, going deep off Twins starter Ervin Santana with the bases loaded.

TUESDAY: No-hitters

Mariners at Blue Jays, May 8, 2018 (Paxton’s no-hitter) -- 9 a.m. ET

British Columbia native James Paxton twirled a no-no on Canadian soil, stymying the Blue Jays in a dominant 16-strikeout performance that took just 99 pitches to complete.

Mariners vs. Rays, Aug. 15, 2012 (King Felix’s perfect game) -- 11 a.m. ET

Pitching in front of his famous King’s Court, Félix Hernández records the 23rd and most recent perfect game in MLB history and solidifies his all-time standing in the hearts of Mariners fans.

Dodgers vs. Cardinals, June 28, 1990 (Valenzuela’s no-no) -- 1 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

Years after the start of Fernandomania, Valenzuela gives L.A. fans another thrill by shutting down the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Even more historic than the no-no itself was the fact that A’s pitcher Dave Stewart had also thrown one, 30 minutes before Valenzuela took the mound.

Giants vs. Astros, June 13, 2012 (Cain’s perfecto) -- 3 p.m. ET

The Giants rank among MLB’s oldest clubs dating back to their days in upper Manhattan, but no one in the franchise’s long and winding history had authored a perfect game -- before Cain. San Francisco’s ace tallied 14 strikeouts, tying Sandy Koufax’s modern record for any perfecto.

Mets vs. Cardinals, June 1, 2012 (Santana’s no-hitter) -- 5 p.m. ET

The Mets’ franchise-long no-hitter drought was one of the more famous streaks in baseball by the time Santana took the mound on this evening at Citi Field. One hundred and thirty-four pitches (and one borderline foul ball struck by Carlos Beltran) later, that drought came to an end.

WEDNESDAY: Willie Mays’ birthday / 20-K day

1962 and ‘65 All-Star Games -- 9 a.m. ET

Mays was chosen for an incredible 24 All-Star Games across his Hall of Fame career, and his homer to lead off the 1965 Midsummer Classic ranks among his more memorable performances.

1954 World Series film -- 9:30 a.m. ET

The Indians entered the 1954 World Series as heavy favorites, but Mays turned the tide in Game 1 with “The Catch” -- perhaps the most famous defensive highlight in baseball history.

“Studio 42 with Bob Costas” -- 10 a.m. ET

Revisit this rare interview with the Say Hey Kid from February 2010.

D-backs vs. Reds, May 8, 2001 (Randy K’s 20) -- 12 p.m. ET

One of baseball’s most dominant and intimidating left-handers, Randy Johnson, had it all working on this night in Phoenix. The Big Unit struck out 20 Reds, though his feat would not officially tie the all-time single-game record, as this contest went to extras. Still, Johnson racked up all of his 20 K’s in nine innings of work, joining Roger Clemens and Kerry Wood (and later, Max Scherzer) as the only pitchers to ever do it.

Cubs vs. Astros, May 6, 1998 (Kerry Wood’s 20 K’s) -- 3:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET

Speaking of dominant, it doesn’t really get more dominant than this performance by Wood -- which celebrates its 22nd anniversary Wednesday. On an overcast afternoon at Wrigley Field, Wood, making just his fifth big league start, punched out 20 Astros without a walk as part of an incredible one-hit shutout.

THURSDAY: Mets-Phillies rivalry

“Baseball’s Best Seasons: 1980” -- 9 a.m. ET

The 1980 season was dominated by a pair of third basemen, as the Phillies’ Mike Schmidt and the Royals’ George Brett turned in MVP Award-winning campaigns in their respective leagues. Fittingly, the two squared off in the World Series, and the Phillies finally got over the hump after NLCS losses in '76, ‘77 and ‘78. Led by Schmidt and '80 NL Cy Young Award winner Steve Carlton, the Phillies vanquished the Royals in six games to win the franchise’s first title.

Mets at Phillies, Oct. 6, 1991 -- 11 a.m. ET

David Cone saved his best for last in 1991, striking out 19 batters and tossing a three-hit shutout over the Phillies in his final start of the season. The performance gave Cone his second straight Major League strikeout crown, as he tied Roger Clemens for the MLB lead with 241 K’s.

Phillies vs. Mets, Aug. 30, 2007 -- 1:30 p.m. ET

The Phillies and Mets battled for the NL East title until the final day of the 2007 regular season, and Philadelphia scored a big win over New York on Aug. 30. In a back-and-forth affair, the Phillies got two homers from Pat Burrell, came from behind in the ninth inning and walked off on Chase Utley’s single.

Mets vs. Phillies, July 11, 2018 -- 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

Although the Phillies were in first place and the Mets in fourth, New York brought the fight to its rival in the finale of a four-game series. After Jacob deGrom and Vince Velasquez traded zeroes, the game remained scoreless heading into the bottom of the 10th. But Brandon Nimmo came off the bench and swatted a pinch-hit, three-run homer to give the Mets a 3-0 win.

Phillies vs. Mets, June 27, 2019 -- 6 p.m. ET

After blowing leads in three straight games against the Phillies, the Mets headed into June 27, 2019, looking to avoid a four-game sweep. Trailing 1-0 in the top of the ninth inning, New York got a clutch two-run homer from Todd Frazier and plated another run on Amed Rosario’s groundout to take a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the frame. But closer Edwin Díaz couldn’t hold it, allowing a game-tying homer to Maikel Franco and a three-run blast to Jean Segura as Philadelphia claimed a stunning walk-off win.

FRIDAY: Feel-good Friday

A’s at Red Sox, May 15, 2018 (Piscotty homers in return) -- 9 a.m. ET

In his first at-bat after he was reinstated from the bereavement list following the death of his mother from ALS, A’s outfielder Stephen Piscotty homered over the Green Monster at Fenway Park.

Reds vs. Dodgers, Aug. 19, 2016 (Lorenzen’s HR) -- 12 p.m. ET

Before he was known as Cincinnati’s uber-athletic two-way weapon, Reds reliever Michael Lorenzen introduced himself to the baseball world with an emotional three-run homer following the death of his father.

2001 All-Star Game (Ripken and Gwynn’s final ASG) -- 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

Two defining superstars of the era waved goodbye to the Midsummer Classic stage at Safeco Field. Alex Rodriguez shifted over to third base to allow Ripken to play his natural shortstop position in his final All-Star Game, and the Orioles star later homered to left to earn MVP honors.

"Iron: Legacy of Cal Ripken Jr." -- 7 p.m. ET

This MLB Network documentary relives the night that Ripken passed Lou Gehrig and became the all-time record holder for consecutive games played.

SATURDAY: Tony Gwynn’s Birthday

“MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre” -- 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET

Gwynn spent his entire career with the Padres, making 15 All-Star teams, winning eight batting titles, earning five Gold Glove Awards and collecting 3,141 hits. This documentary recaps his achievements and examines his impact on the game of baseball and the city of San Diego, featuring interviews with former teammates, contemporaries, family members and friends.

1994 All-Star Game -- 12 p.m. ET

Playing in his 10th All-Star Game, Gwynn started in center field for the National League and went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. With the game tied at 7, Gwynn led off the bottom of the 10th with a single and came around to score the winning run on Moises Alou’s double.

Padres vs. Giants, Aug. 4, 1993 -- 3 p.m. ET

Gwynn had over 3,100 hits in his career, but only once did he tally six knocks in a game. He accomplished the feat against the Giants in 1993, going 6-for-7 in a thrilling 11-10, extra-innings victory.

Padres at Expos, Aug. 6, 1999 -- 6 p.m. ET

With a first-inning single off the Expos’ Dan Smith on Aug. 6, 1999, Gwynn became the 22nd member of the 3,000-hit club and the first to join since Paul Molitor nearly three years prior. Gwynn went on to add three more hits to his total in a 12-10 Padres win.

1984 NLCS Game 5 (Padres vs. Cubs) -- 8 p.m. ET

With the Padres playing in the postseason for the first time in franchise history, Gwynn came up big in the NLCS against the Cubs, hitting .368 in 19 at-bats. That included a 2-for-4, two-RBI performance in Game 5, as San Diego came back from a 3-0 deficit to win the game and clinch the NL pennant.

SUNDAY: Mother’s Day

Red Sox vs. Orioles, May 13, 2007 (Sox’s huge comeback) -- 11 a.m. ET

Baltimore starter Jeremy Guthrie cruised into the ninth inning at Fenway Park with a 5-0 lead, but the Red Sox came all the way back and celebrated an unthinkable win thanks to three walks and two errors by the Orioles.

Brewers vs. Mets, May 14, 2006 (Bill Hall’s walk-off HR) -- 1 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

Wielding a special pink bat in honor of his mother, Vergie, who was seated in the stands, Hall knocked a walk-off tater in the 10th inning to give the Crew a thrilling victory.

Twins vs. Tigers, May 13, 2007 (Hunter’s 2-homer game) -- 3 p.m. ET

Fan favorite Torii Hunter sent the Minnesota faithful home happy on Mother’s Day 2007, homering twice and driving in seven runs in a 16-4 rout of the Tigers.

A’s vs. Rays, May 9, 2010 (Braden’s perfect game) -- 5:30 p.m. ET

In one of the most emotional pitching performances in recent memory, A’s starter Dallas Braden authored a perfect game on Mother’s Day with his grandmother, Peggy, in attendance. Braden had lost his mother to cancer when he was a teenager, and he dedicated his historic outing to her.