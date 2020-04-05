Watch these classic games on Network this week

MLB Network is set to air another week full of classic big league action, from celebrating legends like Bert Blyleven and Ron Guidry to reliving postseason walk-offs to honoring Jackie Robinson all weekend long. Here's what's coming up this week (April 6-12): Monday: Bert Blyleven's birthday 1979 World Series Game

MLB Network is set to air another week full of classic big league action, from celebrating legends like Bert Blyleven and Ron Guidry to reliving postseason walk-offs to honoring Jackie Robinson all weekend long.

Here's what's coming up this week (April 6-12):

Monday: Bert Blyleven's birthday

1979 World Series Game 2 -- 12 p.m. ET

MLB Network will celebrate Blyleven's 69th birthday by showing some of the most important outings from his Hall of Fame career, starting with Game 2 of the '79 Series against the Orioles. After dropping the first game in Baltimore, the Pirates bounced back with a Game 2 victory behind a solid start from Blyleven and a clutch ninth-inning hit from pinch-hitter Manny Sanguillen. Blyleven allowed two runs over six innings and departed with the game tied at 2, before Sanguillen's game-winning hit knotted the Series.

1979 World Series Game 5 -- 2 p.m. ET

Following that Game 2 win, Pittsburgh dropped the next two, putting the club on the brink of elimination entering Game 5. The O's had a 1-0 lead through five innings, prompting the Pirates to hand the ball to Blyleven with the season on the line. He tossed four scoreless innings in relief and the offense rallied for seven runs in its final three at-bats to extend the Series with a 7-1 win. Pittsburgh ultimately won the championship in seven games.

1987 World Series Game 2 -- 4 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. ET

Blyleven continued his World Series dominance eight years later, twirling a Game 2 gem for Minnesota. After the Twins won the opener, Blyleven took the mound the following day and held the Cardinals to two runs over seven innings while striking out eight. Minnesota went on to win in seven games, giving Blyleven -- who finished with a 2.35 ERA in four World Series outings -- his second ring.

MLB Tonight -- 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET

Continue to quench your baseball thirst by getting the latest news and analysis from Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds and the rest of the crew on MLB Tonight.

Tuesday: 1984 Tigers

1984 World Series Game 1 -- 12 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

1984 World Series Game 4 -- 2 p.m. ET

1984 World Series Game 5 -- 4 p.m. ET

Tune in to relive Detroit's 1984 World Series run, starting with Jack Morris' complete-game gem that staked Detroit to a 1-0 Series lead. The action picks up in Game 4 (after the teams split the next two games), when Morris once again went the distance for the Tigers. He limited Tony Gwynn's Padres to two runs over nine innings, while Hall of Famer Alan Trammell hit a pair of homers to put the Tigers one win from the title. Detroit closed it out the next day, with Kirk Gibson leading the way with two homers and five RBIs.

Wednesday: #WalkoffWednesday (times to be determined)

2003 Marlins-Giants NLDS Game 3

After splitting the first two games of their National League Division Series matchup with the Giants, the Marlins were on the verge of losing Game 3 after allowing a go-ahead single in the top of the 11th. Yet with the bases loaded and two outs, 21-year-old Ivan Rodriguez came through with a walk-off two-run single to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead in the series. They went on to win not only the series, but the 2003 championship over the heavily favored Yankees.

Cardinals at Mets, April 9, 1985

Gary Carter wasted no time endearing himself to Mets fans. Playing in his first game with New York, Carter lifted the club to an Opening Day victory against the Cardinals when he launched a walk-off home run in the 10th inning.

This one was a classic pitchers' duel between Hall of Famers Jack Morris and John Smoltz. Morris held the Braves to one run over six innings, while Smoltz allowed two runs over seven innings. Atlanta, however, managed to tie the game at 2 against the Twins' bullpen, then clinched the victory when pinch-hitter Jerry Willard came through with a walk-off sacrifice fly to knot the Series at two games apiece.

2011 D-backs-Brewers NLDS Game 5

The only thing better than hitting a postseason walk-off has to be hitting a postseason walk-off in a winner-take-all showdown. That was the case for Brewers outfielder Nyjer Morgan against Arizona in 2011. With a spot in the NL Championship Series on the line, Morgan ended the decisive Game 5 with a walk-off single up the middle that scored Carlos Gómez from second and clinched the series.

Thursday

1977 World Series Game 4 -- 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

MLB Network will fittingly celebrate No. 49 Ron Guidry on April 9 (4/9), starting with his complete-game victory against the Dodgers in Game 4 of the '77 Series. Guidry allowed just two runs while Reggie Jackson homered to lift the Yankees to a 4-2 victory.

1978 World Series Game 3 -- 4 p.m. ET

One year later, Guidry took the mound against the Dodgers with the Yanks in a deep hole after dropping the first two games. Guidry changed the entire outlook of the Series by tossing another complete game, this time holding the Dodgers to just one run despite allowing eight hits and seven walks. That marked the first of four consecutive victories for the Yankees.

Guidry's 18-strikeout game -- 6 p.m. ET

Guidry had 23 career games with double-digit strikeouts, but his most prolific performance came on June 17, 1978, against the Angels. The left-hander flirted with a 20-strikeout effort, but settled for a career-high 18 in front of the Yankee Stadium faithful. Guidry picked up his 16th strikeout to start the eighth inning, but recorded only two of the final five outs via strikeout.

Friday

Fisk's return to Fenway -- 10:30 a.m. ET

After spending his first 11 seasons with the Red Sox, Carlton Fisk's first game with the White Sox fittingly came at Fenway Park on Opening Day in 1981. Fans can relive Fisk's return on the 39th anniversary of that game, one in which Fisk hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning that proved to be the game-winner in Chicago's 5-3 victory.

1975 World Series Game 6 -- 1:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET

Fisk provided one of the most iconic moments of all time in Game 6 of the '75 Series, when he famously waved his walk-off home run inside the foul pole to give the Red Sox a 7-6 victory in 12 innings. Fisk's legendary homer extended the Series to a Game 7, though Boston lost the decisive game, 4-3.

MLB Tonight -- 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. ET

Continue to quench your baseball thirst by getting the latest news and analysis from Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds and the rest of the crew on MLB Tonight.

Saturday: Jackie Robinson Weekend

Play Ball (Jackie Robinson, episode one) -- 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET

Play Ball (Jackie Robinson, episode two) -- 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET

These two episodes of Play Ball will relive some of the best moments from Robinson's career. Harold Reynolds will also sit down with Ken Griffey Jr. to discuss the legacy Robinson left on the game of baseball, as well as Griffey's role in getting every player to wear No. 42 on April 15 every year.

All-time games from Jackie Robinson Day: Dodgers vs. Mets 50th anniversary game in 1997 -- 1 p.m. and 11 p.m. ET

The Dodgers and Mets celebrated the 50th anniversary of Robinson's big league debut in front of a packed crowd at Shea Stadium in 1997. More than 54,000 fans were on hand in Queens to watch the Mets roll to a 5-0 victory over Mike Piazza and the Dodgers.

All-time games from Jackie Robinson Day: White Sox vs. Indians in 2007 -- 4 p.m. ET

CC Sabathia tossed a gem for the Indians on Jackie Robinson Day in 2007, leading the Indians to a 2-1 win, despite Cleveland finishing with only one hit. Sabathia allowed one run and five hits while striking out 10 over eight innings, helping the Tribe's two runs hold up. Chicago's Jose Contreras allowed both unearned runs on one hit and five walks over five innings, and the White Sox bullpen followed with three hitless innings to finish it off.

"The Jackie Robinson Story" -- 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET

Sunday

"The Jackie Robinson Story" -- 11:30 a.m. ET

All-time games from Jackie Robinson Day: Pirates vs. Cubs (70th anniversary) in 2017 -- 1 p.m. ET

The Pirates and Cubs celebrated the 70th anniversary of Robinson's debut with a thriller at Wrigley Field. Chicago jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and led 6-2 entering the sixth, only to have Pittsburgh rally for an 8-7 victory despite Kris Bryant hitting a pair of homers. Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh -- one of four Pirates homers on the day -- to key the comeback.

All-time games from Jackie Robinson Day: Giants vs. Dodgers in 2009 -- 4 p.m. ET

The Dodgers capped off a back-and-forth battle with the rival Giants on a walk-off walk. After watching a 4-2 lead turn into a 5-4 deficit in the eighth inning, Los Angeles tied the game in the bottom half of the frame, then rallied for the victory when Casey Blake drew a bases-loaded walk with one out in the ninth.

All-time games from Jackie Robinson Day: Angels vs. Yankees in 2010 -- 8 p.m. ET

Robinson Canó hit a pair of homers to lead the Yankees to a 6-2 victory over the Angels. Hall of Famer Derek Jeter added a homer of his own, while Angels designated hitter -- and former Yankees star -- Hideki Matsui hit a home run in his return to Yankee Stadium.

Letters from Jackie -- 7 p.m. ET

This MLB Network special is based on letters that Robinson wrote from 1945-72, while focusing primarily on the end of the Hall of Famer's playing career and his active role in politics and the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s.