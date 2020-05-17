Quiz: Who is missing from these box scores?

Today's "MLB Quiz of the Day" will test your ability to use the given information and context to name the players who we removed from the following box scores. For example, we all know about Kirk Gibson's iconic walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series, but do you know

For example, we all know about Kirk Gibson's iconic walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series, but do you know who he pinch-hit for in the game? Or who started for the Giants in Game 7 of the 2014 World Series before Madison Bumgarner stole the spotlight in relief?

Let's find out below: