These 5 teams could end playoff droughts in '20
The Padres are poised to end a long postseason drought. So are the White Sox, Phillies, Reds and perhaps others. We interrupt programming with a small disclaimer: Those four teams probably won’t all reach the postseason. That’s also the fun part of this thing. Parity rules. Parity rocks. Consider: •
• A different team has won each of the last six World Series titles.
• In the last 10 seasons, 12 franchises -- 40 percent of the 30 teams -- have been to the World Series at least once.
• Of MLB’s 30 teams, 20 have made at least one postseason appearance in the last four seasons.
That means the talent difference between, say, the top 24 teams is small, and that virtually all of them see a reasonable path to the postseason.
That optimism was reflected in this offseason’s free-agent spending, with eight of the 11 largest contracts coming from teams that didn’t reach the postseason in 2019. As a result, virtually every division race has tightened, and a bunch of them are too close to call.
Of the seven teams that haven’t been to the postseason in at least five seasons, here are the five most likely to break through in 2020:
1. Reds
Postseason drought: six seasons
In signing Nick Castellanos and
In a National League Central without a clear favorite, why not Cincinnati?
2. White Sox
Postseason drought: 11 seasons
No team in either league is more interesting than this one, as an avalanche of young talent (Luis Robert,
The Twins and Indians should be good again, but the White Sox are about to turn a huge corner.
3. Phillies
Postseason drought: eight seasons
The Phillies continued to get better after a 2019 season in which they were gutted by injuries. Management continued to aggressively pursue talent by adding
If they can get healthy seasons from
4. Padres
Postseason drought: 13 seasons
If the Padres get a full season from shortstop
5. Angels
Postseason drought: five seasons
General manager Billy Eppler had a nice offseason, even without adding the No. 1 starter he’d been seeking. He upgraded his lineup by adding third baseman
