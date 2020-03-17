Guess who has the higher 'MLB: The Show 20' rating

While the start of the baseball season has been delayed, fortunately that doesn't extend to video games. To that end, MLB: The Show 20 -- which was released on Tuesday -- gives everyone hunkered down in their homes the chance to create virtual realities we could lose ourselves in. Before

While the start of the baseball season has been delayed, fortunately that doesn't extend to video games. To that end, MLB: The Show 20 -- which was released on Tuesday -- gives everyone hunkered down in their homes the chance to create virtual realities we could lose ourselves in.

Before you go and download the Show, see just how well you know the game -- and the masterminds behind the rating system -- with our quiz below. And if anyone wants to face off online, hit me up on Twitter. I'm always down for a game.