Snell, McNeil sweep into Players League semis

The first two quarterfinal matchups are in the books in the MLB The Show Players League postseason, and if those contests are any indication of what's to come, it's going to be a tremendous weekend.

Top-seeded Blake Snell defeated No. 8 seed Gavin Lux with a two-game sweep in the best-of-three series, and fourth-seeded Jeff McNeil also swept his quarterfinal series against fifth-seeded Dwight Smith Jr . Snell and McNeil will face off this afternoon in the semifinals.

Before that, the remaining quarterfinals begin today at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN2. No. 2 seed Joey Gallo -- who opened the season on an 11-game winning streak -- and a red-hot Ian Happ , a seventh seed who has won 10 of his last 11 games, meet in the first quarterfinal. That will be followed by the last quarterfinal series, between No. 3 Bo Bichette (who has struck out just once in Players League action) and No. 6 Lucas Giolito .

Snell and McNeil will play in the first semifinal series right after the quarterfinals are completed on ESPN2. The last semifinal series will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FS1. Then on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN, it's a best-of-five virtual World Series to crown the first MLB The Show Players League champion.

Here's a recap of Friday's action:

(1) Blake Snell def. (8) Gavin Lux 2-0

Snell entered the postseason as one of the favorites to win the MLB The Show Players League, and the Rays ace showed exactly why with a two-game sweep against Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux.

“Snell is probably the best player in the league,” Lux said. “He’s just better. He’s better with [hitting], and I’m just not there. He’s better.”

In fairness to Lux, he kept it interesting against Snell despite the two-game sweep. In Game 1, Snell was able to sneak out a 3-2 win over Lux, thanks to some help from Austin Meadows, who has been Snell’s best hitter throughout the competition.

Meadows delivered a solo home run in the first inning off Walker Buehler to get Snell in front with Charlie Morton on the mound. Meadows also played a key role in Snell’s victory over Lux in the 29-game season.

“Meadows owes me a dinner or something,” Lux said. “Because he’s like 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run off of me.”

Lux was able to mount a third-inning rally against Morton and Diego Castillo, but Snell secured home field at Tropicana Field to take a 1-0 series lead.

In Game 2, Lux had Snell on the ropes, taking a 3-0 lead thanks to a two-run homer with himself. Snell was relatively quiet against Clayton Kershaw through two innings, but the top seed went to work against the Dodgers' bullpen in the third.

Snell used three consecutive extra-base hits to cut the deficit to one. Lux responded with two quick outs, setting up a battle between Joe Kelly and Brandon Lowe. Remember, Snell hit the “fake bunt yammer” with Lowe during the regular season, and the move worked yet again as Snell launched a three-run homer with Lowe to take a 5-3 lead.

“When we play y’all again, I’m telling [Lowe] to square up for a bunt on the first pitch,” Snell laughed.

“Blake, look at me in my eyes through this webcam,” Lux said, as he sat up in his chair. “There’s no way you hit that. That was 102 mph and above the zone. I’m sick to my stomach.”

That’s why Snell’s the top seed. Snell would then record the final three outs against Lux, beating him, 5-4. Then the celebration began at Dodger Stadium.

“It’s getting rowdy,” Snell said. “Oh, it’s getting rowdy.”

(4) Jeff McNeil def. (5) Dwight Smith Jr. 2-0

McNeil raised both arms, watched the Mets’ dogpile in front of the mound at virtual Camden Yards and thought for a minute about getting a chance to celebrate like that in real life.

“I want that one time,” McNeil said. “In the World Series, though.”

He had to settle for a digital dogpile in the quarterfinals of the MLB The Show Players League postseason. McNeil (Mets) advanced to the semifinals by beating Smith (Orioles) in two games, but both contests were close.

Their first game at Citi Field went four innings, as Smith tied it up in the third with a homer by Chris Davis off Jacob deGrom. Smith pulled ahead by a run in the top of the fourth, when McNeil couldn’t put up a zero with closer Edwin Díaz, but Seth Lugo helped McNeil get out of the inning with no further damage.

With Pete Alonso on first base, McNeil summoned J.D. Davis to pinch-hit against left-hander Tanner Scott and blasted a walk-off homer to left field. After looking at his camera to Davis, and wishing him a belated happy birthday, McNeil took the series lead and shifted the series to virtual Baltimore for Game 2.

McNeil’s managerial moves helped him win there, too. With the game tied at 1 in the third, he used Brandon Nimmo as a pinch-hitter against righty Hunter Harvey and launched a go-ahead homer to right field. McNeil sat back in his seat and shouted in celebration.

“He’s living like four houses down,” McNeil said. “He probably heard me screaming on that one.”

McNeil then made it back-to-back homers by going deep with the digital version of himself. He called upon Dellin Betances to pitch the third inning and worked around a two-out walk to Smith to clinch the series victory. Funnily enough, MLB The Show named McNeil the player of the game.

“Hopefully I get a few real playoff homers,” McNeil said. “That’s the real goal.”

The series defeat ended Smith’s run in the Players League, but he earned his peers’ respect by putting up a bunch of runs and finishing fifth in the regular season despite playing with the game’s lowest-rated team.

“This league was awesome,” Smith said, “and I would definitely do it again.”