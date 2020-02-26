Montas dominant in brief spring debut

MESA, Ariz. -- As opposed to last Spring Training when he was battling for a spot on the Opening Day roster, the only question for Frankie Montas this time around is what slot awaits him in the A’s starting rotation. But that doesn’t mean the hunger is gone. Despite the

Despite the extra breathing room afforded to him, Montas brings the same drive that earned him a spot on the team last year. In an effort to get a head start this offseason, the right-hander played for Leones de Escogido in the Dominican Winter League and posted a 1.44 ERA over 25 innings.

The early sharpening of Montas' tools was evident in his first Cactus League outing Wednesday. Montas looked dominant in the A's 16-3 win over the D-backs, turning in a scoreless first inning that saw him pound the zone for strikes on nine of his 15 pitches. The outing included a strikeout and fastball that touched 99 mph.

“I feel like it takes a little bit of pressure off,” Montas said of having a rotation spot secured. “But I still think like we’re all fighting for a spot. We have a lot of good pitchers in here. I’m not trying to get comfortable.”

Part of Montas’ availability to participate in winter ball was enabled by a limited workload in 2019, due to his 80-game suspension for a performance-enhancing substance. An outstanding first half that saw him go 9-2 with a 2.70 ERA over 15 starts was suddenly clouded. But despite the disqualification from postseason play, Montas did get a bit of redemption in his return from suspension by helping the A’s get to the playoffs with six innings of one-run ball in a crucial late-September win over the Angels.

“We’re looking for him to replicate what he did last year and what he did in the start he had late in the season after sitting out for so long,” Manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s eager to contribute to his team for a full season. He wants to be one of the high-end starters we have.”

Much of Montas’ continued success will hinge on the continued use of his splitter, a pitch he began throwing in games last spring before making it his dominant pitch during the regular season. Among his four pitches, the splitter was the least thrown in 2019 at just 18.2 percent, but it was also supremely effective, as he held opponents to a .160 batting average with it. Thrown at an average of around 86 mph to complement his blazing fastball, it’s the pitch that transformed him from flamethrower to pitcher, and one some believe can even make him a Cy Young Award candidate for 2020.

“He’s always had the slider,” Melvin said. “The split has kind of set him apart and brought his confidence to a level that matches his talent.”