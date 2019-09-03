Mookie potential trade suitor power rankings
Let’s be clear about this: Mookie Betts is likely going to be playing for the Red Sox next season. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that multiple MLB executives believe it’s unlikely that Boston will actually trade him, and it makes sense. He is, after all, one of the best players in
But there are still arguments for trading Betts, from the Red Sox’s reported desire to get their payroll (currently projected to be in the $220 million range by Cot’s Baseball Contracts) below the $208 million Competitive Balance Tax threshold, to Betts’ free agency at the end of the year, to new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom’s need to boost up a somewhat depleted farm system. Even if you just get him for one year, getting Betts on your team is a way to instantly improve your team in a dramatic fashion.
So, for fun and because Betts is going to be the talk of next week’s Winter Meetings anyway, in the spirit of our Free Agent Power Rankings, let’s put together the Mookie Betts Potential Trade Destination Power Rankings. Every team would want him. But which team could actually get him?
For the record: We remain on record guessing that he’ll stay in Boston. But Boston isn’t included in these rankings: You can’t trade a guy to yourself, after all.
1. Dodgers
If you’re looking for a good team that’s tired of falling short in the postseason and might be willing to give up some of its future for a massive immediate boost, the Dodgers are your prime candidate. They have a deep farm system, they have some extreme urgency for 2020 and they even have openings in the outfield. And if Betts turns out to love Los Angeles, the Dodgers have the finances to keep him around. It’s up in the air how much of that farm system the prudent Dodgers might give up for just one year of Betts, but this sure does make a lot of theoretical sense.
2. Braves
Atlanta is unlikely to sign Betts long-term. It doesn’t have the sort of ownership group known for dishing out massive
3. Padres
The Padres have a ton of young talent, both in the Minors and on the big league roster, but it hasn’t yet translated into wins. And there are rumblings that ownership is looking for results sooner rather than later. Enter Betts, who would instantly upgrade everything in San Diego, particularly an outfield that looks a little suspect even with new acquisition
4. Mets
The Mets traded away a lot of their top prospects for last year’s win-now deals, so the cupboard is a little bit bare. But not entirely, and this is the sort of move a team that lives for the moment might just be crazy enough to try to pull off. Trading from the team’s rotation would seem to be the wrong move, but would they send, say,
5. Phillies
Chalk this one up for desperation. The Phillies brought in Joe Girardi to kick-start a team that has spent a ton of money but still has the fifth-longest postseason drought in baseball. The Phillies need to win, and they need to win now. So what’s more win-now than bringing in an MVP for just one season? The Phillies might not have the strongest farm system in the game, but if the Red Sox do decide they need to trade Betts, one year could end up providing less value than they expect, potentially allowing the Phillies to slip in. How fun would a Harper/Betts/
6. White Sox
The White Sox have to be considered in any possible deal; the Yasmani Grandal signing showed that they’re ready and willing to take the next step to be contenders. They’ve got plenty of help (and trade chips) on the farm, and bringing in Betts would make them legitimate contenders in what is becoming a wide open division. The downside is that it might cost them No. 3 overall prospect
7. Angels
Speaking of the Phillies’ desperation, this could be a last-ditch effort for the Angels to help out
8. Cardinals
The Cardinals do make a certain amount of sense, with a lot of young players in the outfield but few ready to step up and secure a starting position in 2020. Betts would electrify an offense whose weaknesses were painfully apparent in the National League Championship Series, and the Cardinals could package together some big league-ready players for the Red Sox. (Potential Yadier Molina replacement
Other possibilities:
A’s: The Matt Holliday rental-or-trade strategy.
Nationals: If they lose
Reds. They’ve shown a willingness to look at one-year possibilities.
Twins: Betts could be a fit, similar to the Braves' situation.
Yankees: Well, it’s funny to think about, anyway.