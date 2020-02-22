Betts to make Dodgers debut Sunday vs. Cubs

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Mookie Betts will make his Dodgers Cactus League debut on Sunday starting in right field and batting leadoff against the Cubs at Camelback Ranch, manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday. Betts, the marquee acquisition in one of the franchise’s biggest blockbuster trades, will likely be the designated

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Mookie Betts will make his Dodgers Cactus League debut on Sunday starting in right field and batting leadoff against the Cubs at Camelback Ranch, manager Dave Roberts said on Saturday.

Betts, the marquee acquisition in one of the franchise’s biggest blockbuster trades, will likely be the designated hitter against the White Sox on Monday, Roberts indicated.

• Outfielder Joc Pederson had a second light day on Saturday as he nurses a sore right hip and side. Pederson has said the injury is minor and Roberts said he expects Pederson to resume swinging the bat on Sunday. Roberts termed keeping Pederson out of the batting cage as “preventative,” but wouldn’t speculate when Pederson would be ready for game action.

• Clayton Kershaw had his live batting practice session pushed back one day to Sunday because of rain, which also resulted in the Giants pushing back the start time of Saturday's Cactus League opener against the Dodgers by two hours.

• Roberts said Dustin May is being groomed to start this year, an indication that the top pitching prospect in the organization and No. 23 prospect overall (according to MLB Pipeline) will begin the season in the Minor Leagues.

“I don’t see it making a whole lot of sense as a young player to put him in the bullpen,” said Roberts. “Right now he has to get healthy, get on the mound and build up the pitch count.”

May has been slowed the past week by a strained side muscle, but Roberts said he could throw a bullpen session on Sunday.

• In contrast, Tony Gonsolin is viewed as a swingman because he’s three years older than May and could work his way into the bullpen mix. Lefty Caleb Ferguson is viewed as a multiple-inning reliever after starting in the Minor Leagues. Ferguson, Scott Alexander and Adam Kolarek are the three lefties contending for jobs, a competition complicated by MLB’s new “three-batter rule” for pitchers.