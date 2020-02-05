Baseball reacts to Betts blockbuster
Shockwaves were sent across social media on Tuesday in the wake of the blockbuster trade that will reportedly send Mookie Betts to the Dodgers as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Twins. Starting pitcher David Price is set to make the Boston-to-L.A. migration with Betts, while Alex
As expected, plenty of players chimed in with reactions.
Hahahahaha— Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) February 5, 2020
Alas, agony rested on the other end of the spectrum, as Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez tweeted a sad-face emoji shortly after news broke. Martinez and Betts became close teammates after Martinez signed with Boston ahead of its 2018 World Series championship season.
😔— J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez28) February 5, 2020
マエケン、ツインズ https://t.co/r7xOn4zyg9— ダルビッシュ箸(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) February 5, 2020
❗️❗️❗️❗️❗️— 田中将大/MASAHIRO TANAKA (@t_masahiro18) February 5, 2020
Darvish then flipped the script and tweeted, again in Japanese, a translation of "Tanaka, Cubs" in a clear joke. Tanaka is under contract with New York for one more year at $23 million.
田中、カブス— ダルビッシュ箸(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) February 5, 2020
Players across the Majors were as surprised and vocal as fans and media members in the wake of the blockbuster, and more input is sure to trickle out as the dust settles.
