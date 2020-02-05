Baseball reacts to Betts blockbuster

Shockwaves were sent across social media on Tuesday in the wake of the blockbuster trade that will reportedly send Mookie Betts to the Dodgers as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Twins. Starting pitcher David Price is set to make the Boston-to-L.A. migration with Betts, while Alex

Shockwaves were sent across social media on Tuesday in the wake of the blockbuster trade that will reportedly send Mookie Betts to the Dodgers as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Twins.

Starting pitcher David Price is set to make the Boston-to-L.A. migration with Betts, while Alex Verdugo will headline the Red Sox return. Sources told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand that Boston will receive touted Twins prospect Brusdar Graterol, and Minnesota will receive Dodgers veteran starter Kenta Maeda .

As expected, plenty of players chimed in with reactions.

Reigning National League MVP Award winner Cody Bellinger clearly can't wait to form an MVP tandem outfield with his new teammate Betts, who took home the American League honor in 2018. Bellinger reacted to a tweet from Bleacher Report touting the potential that the Dodgers' lineup will have in '20. And along with Clayton Kershaw , the '14 NL MVP Award winner, the '20 Dodgers will become just the sixth team ever with at least three former MVPs on their roster, according to Elias.

Teammate Alex Wood , who rejoined the Dodgers as a free agent this offseason, responded to Bellinger with excitement.

But neither Bellinger or Wood seemed to show as much enthusiasm as Walker Buehler , who was seemingly dumbfounded of the reality that a 106-win Dodgers club from last season is adding arguably the game's best position player not named Mike Trout.

Hahahahaha — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) February 5, 2020

Alas, agony rested on the other end of the spectrum, as Red Sox slugger J.D. Martinez tweeted a sad-face emoji shortly after news broke. Martinez and Betts became close teammates after Martinez signed with Boston ahead of its 2018 World Series championship season.

Yu Darvish also chimed in as the Maeda-to-Minnesota news surfaced. In recognition of his fellow countryman, the Cubs starter tweeted a Japanese translation of "Maeken, Twins" -- a nod to Maeda's nickname by fans and teammates from the first three letters of each of his first and last names -- to his 2.2 million followers.

... which, in turn, spurred a response from Yankees starter Masahiro Tanaka , who expressed surprise that Maeda -- whose name, unlike Betts, had never been prominently linked to trade rumors this offseason -- was on the move.

Darvish then flipped the script and tweeted, again in Japanese, a translation of "Tanaka, Cubs" in a clear joke. Tanaka is under contract with New York for one more year at $23 million.

Players across the Majors were as surprised and vocal as fans and media members in the wake of the blockbuster, and more input is sure to trickle out as the dust settles.