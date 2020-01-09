20 coolest matchups to watch out for this season
Game times were announced for Major League Baseball’s master schedule this week, and now our internal clock counting down the hours and minutes until the 2020 season can be calibrated more precisely.
Though, as those calibrations confirm, we still have a ways to go before the regular season begins, it’s not too early to circle some important dates on the slate.
We’re (admittedly) not smart enough to know which games will prove to have the most magnitude in terms of postseason seeding, and there are bound to be surprises along the way. But for now, here are 20 games/series in 2020 -- broken into categories -- that catch the eye.
OPENING ATTRACTIONS
1. Nationals at Mets, March 26
The earliest full-scale Opening Day in history (a 15-game extravaganza) begins with this 1:10 p.m. ET tilt, and the pitching probables are far from official yet. But anybody up for
2. Angels at Astros, March 26
With a 7:10 p.m. start time, the first night game of 2020 is also a nationally televised affair on ESPN, and it is likely to feature
3. Angels at Rangers, March 31
A few days into the 2020 season, the Rangers have a home opener in the truest sense of the term. Globe Life Field will be christened when a new-look Texas team welcomes Mike Trout and Co. under its first-of-its-kind transparent roof.
UNUSUAL ENVIRONMENTS
4. Mets vs. Marlins, April 28-30 in Puerto Rico
MLB’s return to Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan pits these National League East rivals against each other. The last time MLB came to the island was an Indians-Twins series in 2018, not long after Hurricane Maria. Now, Puerto Rico is reeling from its strongest earthquake since 1918. This will be a special return for Mets manager Carlos Beltrán and reliever
5. Cubs vs. Cardinals, June 13-14 in London
The Red Sox and Yankees formally introduced MLB to the United Kingdom last summer, and now another time-tested rivalry heads across the pond in the name of increasing the sport’s European footprint. Will there be an explosion of runs at London Stadium like there was last summer?
6. Yankees vs. White Sox, Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa
It will be built, and people will come to “MLB at Field of Dreams.” Set in a temporary 8,000-seat facility constructed adjacent to the famous movie site, this unique event will be one of the toughest tickets in memory. Or you can just watch the game on FOX.
7. Red Sox vs. Orioles, Aug. 23 in Williamsport, Pa.
The fourth annual installment of the MLB Little League Classic will be the first to feature American League clubs. It’s always a treat to see a crowd full of kids at this Sunday night game on ESPN, after the big leaguers check out their Little League World Series games at Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
THE EX-FACTOR
8. Phillies at Mets, March 30-April 1
Fresh off signing his five-year, $118 million deal with the rival Phils,
9. D-backs at Giants, April 6-9
Though he might face the Giants a week earlier in Arizona,
10. Nationals at Angels, May 11-13
He won’t make a regular-season visit to Washington this year, but it just so happens the Interleague schedule calls for
11. Yankees at Astros, May 15-17
If
12. Reds at Indians, May 19-20
13. White Sox at Astros, June 12-14
14. Padres at Royals, July 24-26
NO CATEGORY, JUST COOL
15. Red Sox at Cubs, June 19-21
The Red Sox make their first trip to Wrigley Field since 2012, likely inspiring another round of Fenway vs. Wrigley debates (Spoiler: They’re both awesome).
16. Dodgers at Angels, July 10-11
This will mark the first time Interleague rivals meet in the same market of the All-Star Game directly in advance of the Midsummer Classic, which will take place on July 14 at Dodger Stadium.
17. Angels at Phillies, July 17-19
OK, so
18. Brewers at Dodgers, July 20-22
A year after
WORLD SERIES REMATCH
19. Astros at Nationals, July 3-5
If you want fireworks on your Independence Day weekend, you could do worse than a rematch of a 2019 World Series that went seven games. You won’t see
WORLD SERIES PREVIEW?
20. Astros at Braves, Sept. 25-27
This will be the only Interleague series in the final weekend of the regular season (and once again this year, every game on the final day of the schedule will begin within a few minutes of each other in the 3 p.m. ET hour). Clearly, there’s no telling where things will stand by that point, and to seriously call this a World Series preview would be obnoxiously premature. But they’re both good teams, so… maybe?
