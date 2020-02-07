Pearson part of Toronto's non-roster invites to ST

TORONTO -- With less than a week until pitchers and catchers report to Dunedin, Fla., for Blue Jays’ Spring Training, Toronto has announced its internal non-roster invitees to camp, highlighted by top prospect Nate Pearson, three of the club’s other Top 30 prospects and a new addition to the squad.

TORONTO -- With less than a week until pitchers and catchers report to Dunedin, Fla., for Blue Jays’ Spring Training, Toronto has announced its internal non-roster invitees to camp, highlighted by top prospect Nate Pearson , three of the club’s other Top 30 prospects and a new addition to the squad.

Pearson, the No. 8 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, posted a 2.30 ERA across three Minor League levels during the 2019 season. The flamethrower struck out 119 batters in 101 2/3 innings and finished his year at Triple-A Buffalo. The 23-year-old right-hander is joined by catchers Alejandro Kirk (No. 12 on Toronto's Top 30) and Riley Adams (No. 27), as well as infielder Kevin Smith , who is ranked No. 13.

Left-handed hurler Brian Moran will also attend Blue Jays camp, joining the organization on a Minor League contract. The 31-year-old made his Major League debut last season with the Marlins and posted a 4.26 ERA with 10 strikeouts and two walks in 10 outings for Miami. He also owned a 3.15 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP with 77 strikeouts in 60 innings at Triple-A New Orleans.

Toronto’s invitees are rounded out by right-handers Bryan Baker and Ty Tice, southpaws Travis Bergen and Kirby Snead, infielders Nash Knight and Logan Warmoth, and outfielders Josh Palacios and Forrest Wall.

Alexis Brudnicki is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter @baseballexis.