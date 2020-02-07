Pearson part of Toronto's non-roster invites to ST
TORONTO -- With less than a week until pitchers and catchers report to Dunedin, Fla., for Blue Jays’ Spring Training, Toronto has announced its internal non-roster invitees to camp, highlighted by top prospect Nate Pearson, three of the club’s other Top 30 prospects and a new addition to the squad.
TORONTO -- With less than a week until pitchers and catchers report to Dunedin, Fla., for Blue Jays’ Spring Training, Toronto has announced its internal non-roster invitees to camp, highlighted by top prospect
Pearson, the No. 8 overall prospect per MLB Pipeline, posted a 2.30 ERA across three Minor League levels during the 2019 season. The flamethrower struck out 119 batters in 101 2/3 innings and finished his year at Triple-A Buffalo. The 23-year-old right-hander is joined by catchers
Left-handed hurler
Toronto’s invitees are rounded out by right-handers Bryan Baker and Ty Tice, southpaws Travis Bergen and Kirby Snead, infielders Nash Knight and Logan Warmoth, and outfielders Josh Palacios and Forrest Wall.
Alexis Brudnicki is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow her on Twitter @baseballexis.