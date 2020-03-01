'Nate's a beast': Pearson flashes 100-mph heat

BRADENTON, Fla. -- One year after running out of words to describe how hard Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hits baseballs, we’re running out of words to describe how hard Nate Pearson throws them. Pearson, the Blue Jays’ No. 1 prospect and No. 8 overall, per MLB Pipeline, sat consistently at 99

Pearson, the Blue Jays’ No. 1 prospect and No. 8 overall, per MLB Pipeline, sat consistently at 99 mph on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park in the Blue Jays’ 13-9 loss to the Pirates, and he hit 100 mph on consecutive pitches. This isn’t new for the towering right-hander, but with every Major League hitter he mows down in Spring Training, the hype train picks up more steam.

What makes Pearson special isn’t just the radar-gun readings, though. Velocity alone isn’t enough, which is why his slider, changeup and developing curveball are so valuable. Pearson’s strikeout of Josh Bell to end the fourth inning showed just how dangerous that repertoire can be, especially when he gets a first-pitch strike.

“It gives me such a big advantage because I can go so many different ways,” Pearson said after throwing two perfect innings, including three strikeouts. “Especially if I get an offspeed [pitch] over for the first strike, they really don’t know what I can throw next. I can throw a hard fastball by them or, like for Bell, I can go changeup, changeup. The ball is in my court.”

If a good hitter knows 100 mph is coming, he can prepare and connect. But factor in the threat of that ball coming in at 88 mph, or snapping violently the way Pearson’s slider does, and it makes for an incredibly uncomfortable at-bat.

Pearson knows what his big ticket is, though, and so does everyone else in the ballpark when he’s on the mound. The moment the radar gun flashed “100,” a murmur swept over the crowd and turned into a cheer.

“I threw that pitch and then I heard everyone chanting,” Pearson admitted. “I didn’t know what they were chanting about, but I looked back and peeked at the scoreboard. I saw 100 [mph]. That was good, the first time I’ve hit it in camp so far.”

When Pearson is working in the upper tier of his velocity -- call it 97 to 100 mph -- he’s even comfortable tinkering. If he’s cruising along, Pearson feels he has the ability to take a bit off and preserve some gas. When the moment calls for it, he knows how to reach back and find the big one.

Spring is for lessons 📝



This one: @big_nate5 throws HEAT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/AapVkzZwTg — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 1, 2020

It’s difficult to see how Pearson could perform any better this spring, so the focus shifts to building him up in a sensible, healthy way. His velocity is always quick to come back in camp, so he focuses more on controlling the zone and ramping up physically. Workload will be a factor for Pearson all season, but not yet.

“The schedule is normal for him, like any other starter,” said Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo. “Then, his pitch count is going to be higher the next time he goes out there.”

Pearson’s teammates crowded the top rail of the dugout to watch his innings, too. With a young core, they know that Pearson has the potential to be one of baseball’s most valuable commodities, a homegrown ace.

“Nate’s a beast,” said Bo Bichette, who smashed his first homer of the spring on Sunday. “We’re super excited for him to be with us at some point. What he’s done, it’s not a fluke. That’s the kind of guy we expect him to be.”

Could Bichette hit him, though?

“I like my chances,” Bichette said, cracking a smile and looking across the room. “But he’s pretty good.”

Keegan Matheson is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Toronto. Follow him on Twitter @KeeganMatheson.