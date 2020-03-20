How season delay impacts NL West clubs
With the start of the regular season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we took a look at how the delay might affect each team in the National League West. Keep in mind that the rapidly changing situation makes predictions impossible, but at this time, here’s what we think:
D-backs
The season delay has forced the team to cancel its series against the Padres in Mexico City that was scheduled for April 18-19. The one injury of note for the D-backs this spring involved right-hander
Dodgers
The Dodgers were loaded at the pause and they’ll be loaded when play resumes. A shortened season might reduce the ultimate margin of victory for an eighth consecutive division title. Mathematically, it might even reduce their odds of finishing first. But as long as there is a season, the delay should only delay the inevitable. After all, they won the division by 21 games last year, then added
Giants
The delay will have several ripple effects for the Giants, most notably giving injured players who were questionable for Opening Day more time to recover from their ailments. Veteran
Padres
It was almost shocking how healthy the Padres were as a group this spring. Only lefty reliever
Rockies
It seemed the Spring Training closure was going to be less painful for the Rockies, since many of their players established homes in Scottsdale, Ariz., early in their careers. Voluntary workouts at Salt River Fields meant all but the players who lived elsewhere and had family concerns could continue working as usual. But the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian community closed the facility as a precaution. Now players will be scrambling. The Rockies have opened Coors Field, but a winter storm hit Thursday and is expected to last into Friday. The club has completed work on a new field and drainage system, but it will be at least another week before it is ready for activity. Players were informed of this, so they could make a decision on where to train. -- Thomas Harding
