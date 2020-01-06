How Nats' Opening Day roster is shaping up

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are a few months removed from their first World Series title, and even despite the “really good hangover,” as Max Scherzer put it, they have been at the forefront of plenty of offseason news. Defending the crown doesn’t come easy, after all. On top of new

WASHINGTON -- The Nationals are a few months removed from their first World Series title, and even despite the “really good hangover,” as Max Scherzer put it, they have been at the forefront of plenty of offseason news. Defending the crown doesn’t come easy, after all.

On top of new faces like Will Harris and, reportedly, Starlin Castro joining the squad, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Howie Kendrick, Yan Gomes and Stephen Strasburg have all agreed to return. But there are still several holes that need plugging. It’s getting closer to the moment when general manager Mike Rizzo's 40-man roster will more or less reflect the players he intends to trot out onto the field to try and defend a title.

Here’s where the roster stands now -- and how it might look come Opening Day on March 26 at Citi Field. Importantly, 2020 marks the first season in which teams can carry 26 players (a maximum of 13 pitchers) on their active roster throughout the year:

Catcher

Locks: Kurt Suzuki , Yan Gomes

Possibilities: None

Any speculation that the Nats would shake up their duo behind the plate in 2020 was quickly dashed when Gomes re-signed on a two-year deal at the beginning of December. He and Suzuki -- who has one year left on a two-year deal he signed before ’19 -- are most likely looking at a similar setup in ’20: platooning when appropriate, matching up with the more appropriate starters -- Scherzer for Suzuki, Patrick Corbin for Gomes -- and trying to put together more complete seasons after Washington received middle-of-the-pack bWAR from its catchers in ’19.

First base

Locks: Howie Kendrick

Possibilities: Ryan Zimmerman , Eric Thames , Matt Adams , Mitch Moreland

Yes, Kendrick played the most games at first base of his career in 2019, but the Nationals aren’t going to rely on him as their everyday man there in ’20. Rizzo has said he’s keeping in touch with Zimmerman’s camp, and the 35-year-old career National has said it’s either a return to D.C. or retirement. Adams could return with the hope of a bounce-back, but if the Nationals turn to a new face -- and one that could platoon with Zimmerman -- Thames and Moreland are the top lefties on the market.

Second base

Locks: Howie Kendrick, Starlin Castro

Possibilities: Carter Kieboom

Like most of the roster, this really depends on how the hole at third base shapes up. If Josh Donaldson becomes a National -- and an everyday first baseman is signed -- look for Kendrick and Castro to rotate at second, with Cabrera mixed in as well. All this could change depending on how Spring Training goes for Kieboom, the Nationals’ top prospect. He could very well compete for the starting job, giving Kendrick more leeway to stay at first and Castro to take on a more utility role between second and third. Donaldson signing elsewhere may make Kieboom more likely to start on Opening Day if Castro has to shift to third and Kendrick begins the year at first. This is all fluid, to say the least.

Shortstop

Locks: Trea Turner

Possibilities: None

Aside from starting pitching, this is the closest thing to a sure thing. Turner will turn 27 during the 2020 season, and he seems to have this position locked up -- at the very least -- until he can become a free agent ahead of the ’23 season.

Third base

Locks: None

Possibilities: Josh Donaldson , Starlin Castro, Asdrúbal Cabrera , Carter Kieboom

The (multi-)million-dollar question. With an Anthony Rendon-sized crater to fill, Donaldson has been the main target for replacement. But if the former MVP Award winner chooses elsewhere, the recently added Castro and Cabrera -- or Kieboom -- appear to be the likeliest candidates, and especially the first two. That is -- unless Rizzo gets creative in the trade market.

Outfield

Locks: Juan Soto , Victor Robles , Adam Eaton

Possibilities: Michael A. Taylor , Andrew Stevenson

With Eaton -- whose option was picked up after the World Series -- heading into his second full season since an ACL tear, Robles gaining experience at the plate and Soto being Soto, there’s a lot to like about the Nats’ outfield heading into 2020. The only looming question is if they decide to keep or trade Taylor, with the less-expensive Stevenson also serving as a fourth option.

Starting pitchers

Locks: Max Scherzer , Stephen Strasburg , Patrick Corbin , Aníbal Sánchez

Possibilities: Joe Ross , Austin Voth , Erick Fedde

The rotation that led all of baseball with 14.7 bWAR in 2019 returns essentially untouched: Scherzer with two years left on his contract, Strasburg re-signed to a seven-year deal, Corbin with five years left and Sánchez with one year and a club option for ‘21. As of now, it appears the fifth spot will be decided among Ross, Voth or Fedde, with Voth seeming to have the inside track.

Relievers

Locks: Sean Doolittle , Will Harris , Tanner Rainey , Wander Suero , Hunter Strickland , Roenis Elias

Possibilities: Pretty much anyone

The Nationals seemed quiet on the bullpen front. Then Harris signed, and now the question marks become a tad less overbearing. Sure, they need some upgrades, but like last season, those could come midseason. Depending on Donaldson's decision, the bullpen may end up being decided among names currently on the 40-man roster. Some combination of Ross, Voth, and Fedde could provide a long-man option, and Kyle Finnegan and Austen Williams, along with some Minor League signings, will fight in Spring Training for a roster spot.