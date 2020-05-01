NESN airing Red Sox postseason classics

From Curt Schilling’s bloody sock to Dave Henderson's heroics to the most elusive championship parade in Boston sports history, NESN has it all for Red Sox fans over the next week. The fun starts on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, when Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series

From Curt Schilling’s bloody sock to Dave Henderson's heroics to the most elusive championship parade in Boston sports history, NESN has it all for Red Sox fans over the next week.

The fun starts on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET, when Game 6 of the 2004 American League Championship Series is reaired on NESN. That was the night Schilling staved off elimination by shutting down the Yankees with a damaged right ankle that was seeping blood from the early innings on.

On Sunday at 7 p.m., NESN provides a treat for fans of the 1986 Red Sox with the epic Game 5 of that ALCS in Anaheim. Down 3-1 in the series and with just one strike left in their season, Hendu smashed a two-run home run over the left-field fence. Boston went on to win the series in seven games.

Then, on Monday, NESN gets back into 2004 postseason mode for the rest of the week, with all games starting at 8:30 p.m.

Monday is Game 7, when Johnny Damon broke out of a series-long slump with two homers -- including a grand slam. Also, Derek Lowe fired six terrific innings on just two days of rest, completing Boston’s historic comeback from down 3-0 in the series.

Game 1 of the 2004 World Series against the Cardinals airs on Tuesday, and it’s a good one for those of you who like slugfests. Mark Bellhorn clanged one off of Pesky’s Pole in right field in the bottom of the eighth to make the 11-9 victory possible for the Sox.

And on Wednesday, you get Schilling’s bloody sock sequel when he tames a St. Louis lineup that had been dominant that season.

Pedro Martinez’s first and only World Series start for the Red Sox will be shown on Thursday. With an assist from Manny Ramirez, Martinez got the win he was seeking -- the one that put Boston just one win away from that first championship since 1918.

On May 8, NESN plays the Game 4 clincher in which Damon set the tone by leading off the game with a home run, and Lowe was again tremendous in earning the win.

After watching the Red Sox win that World Series again, you probably won’t want the 2004 fun to end yet on NESN.

Fortunately, it won’t.

The World Series victory parade -- or the rolling rally as people like to call it -- is on tap for May 9 at 3:30 p.m.

And on May 10, the highlight film from that season -- titled Faith Rewarded -- will come on at 7 p.m.