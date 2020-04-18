NESN airing best of 'Rocket' all week

Fresh off a week of David Ortiz’s classic games, NESN will shift gears to another Red Sox all-time great for the coming week with “The Best of Roger Clemens”. Each night from Monday through Saturday -- starting at 6 p.m. ET -- NESN will air a vintage Clemens performance from

Each night from Monday through Saturday -- starting at 6 p.m. ET -- NESN will air a vintage Clemens performance from his 13 years of dominance for the Red Sox.

Here is a look at the schedule of games.

Monday: April 20, 1994, at Fenway against the Athletics.

Synopsis: The Rocket fired a complete-game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts to stymie the A’s in a 2-0 victory. Steve Karsay also pitched a complete game in defeat. John Valentin came through with the big hit.

Tuesday: April 29, 1986, at Fenway against the Mariners.

Synopsis: Every Red Sox fan in their 40s or older knows this game just by hearing the date and the opponent. It is the night a 23-year-old Clemens set a Major League record with 20 strikeouts with one of the most electrifying pitching performances you will ever see. However, a win was in doubt until Dwight Evans came through in the seventh. The final at Fenway: Red Sox 3, Mariners 1.

Wednesday: July 25, 1988, at the Rangers.

Synopsis: During the height of "Morgan’s Magic," Clemens produced one of the gutsiest performances of his career. In the searing heat -- the game-time temperature was 100 degrees -- Clemens went the distance and struck out 14 in a 2-0 shutout. How many pitches did he throw? Try 162. Knuckleballer Charlie Hough also went nine innings, giving up four hits.

Thursday: Sept. 10, 1988, at Fenway against the Indians.

Synopsis: This gem by Clemens was more about efficiency than dominance. The big righty fired a one-hitter on just 86 pitches to beat Bud Black and the Indians, 6-0. The hitting hero? Evans again.

Friday: Aug. 26, 1991, at the Athletics.

Synopsis: In yet another complete-game shutout by Clemens that included 10 strikeouts and three hits allowed, the Red Sox downed the A’s, 3-0. Jack Clark and a promising young outfielder named Phil Plantier both went deep to support Clemens.

Saturday: Sept. 18, 1996, at the Tigers.

Synopsis: Leave it to Clemens to be the first pitcher to tie his own record of 20 strikeouts in a start. This performance at Tiger Stadium has added significance. It wound up being the final victory for Clemens in a Boston uniform. And with it, he tied Cy Young for most career wins (192) and shutouts (38) for the Sox. Both those records still stand. Boston’s starting shortstop in this game? A September callup named Nomar Garciaparra.