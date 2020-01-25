New Bucs get their first taste of PiratesFest

PITTSBURGH -- Along with their revamped leadership group and coaching staff, the Pirates added a few new faces to the roster ahead of PiratesFest, including Guillermo Heredia, Sam Howard and Luke Maile. All three newcomers met the media at Saturday's event. Heredia, whom the club signed to a one-year deal,

PITTSBURGH -- Along with their revamped leadership group and coaching staff, the Pirates added a few new faces to the roster ahead of PiratesFest, including Guillermo Heredia, Sam Howard and Luke Maile. All three newcomers met the media at Saturday's event.

Heredia, whom the club signed to a one-year deal, will fill an outfield role in some capacity -- potentially as a starter if Starling Marte is traded before Opening Day, or as a fourth outfielder behind Marte, Bryan Reynolds and Gregory Polanco. He says that the Pirates have yet to have that conversation with him, but he’s already poised to be a good fit in another area: the clubhouse, where his trademark positivity could play a big factor in starting the year on the right foot.

“I think naturally that’s just who I am,” Heredia said through interpreter Mike Gonzalez. “I’m a very happy person. I love to be filled with joy. I think it starts with me.”

A member of the Rockies for his entire career until he was claimed on waivers in October, Howard arrived in Pittsburgh this week knowing nearly nobody. He’d faced Colin Moran in more than a dozen at-bats in the Triple-A Pacific Coast League -- “He was definitely a tough out,” Howard said -- and he’d seen Joe Musgrove pitch, too.

“The last few months of the offseason, I’ve been looking forward to this, getting to talk to some of the coaches on the phone and everything,” Howard said. “I’m excited for the opportunities I might have ahead.”

The left-hander, a starter turned reliever in 2019, is hoping to add an offering to his fastball-slider mix to be more effective, and he says he’s comfortable against both righties and lefties. He struggled last season at the big league level, with a 6.63 ERA over 20 appearances, indicating that his development as a reliever is ongoing. He’ll be carrying that growth mindset into Spring Training.

“Just last year being my first year as a reliever in my whole career, I learned a lot of things on what I need to do to be a good reliever,” he said. “And a lot of it was the mentality of coming in, getting hot fast in the bullpen and coming in and going right at hitters. So my mentality is the same as it was last year.”

After a breakout rookie year, Jacob Stallings is likely to get starting reps at catcher, but Maile provides solid insurance as a backup. The former Blue Jay signed with the Pirates as a free agent, having established connections with both general manager Ben Cherington (who was the Blue Jays' vice president of baseball operations from 2016-18) and Derek Shelton (Toronto's quality control coach in 2017).

“The familiarity with your manager, with Derek and with Ben, goes a long way,” Maile said. “Any time you can have that in this game, I think it’s only going to help you.”

Maile also has connection to the Pirates’ history, as he worked with former fan favorite Russell Martin in Toronto.

“The guy’s a legend,” Maile said. “His resume speaks for itself, and it did even three years ago, when I first got to Toronto. I think there’s some things that I certainly took away from him that are pretty priceless for me in my career.”

Around the horn

• Although most of the attention is on Josh Bell’s bat, the first baseman has made an effort to address one of the weaknesses in his game: his throwing. Bell tweaked his arm slot to three quarters late last season but didn’t feel comfortable using it in games, so he told himself to throw that way from the moment he started his program this offseason, and he’s looking forward to showing it off in Spring Training.

“I’m excited to be able to finally drop that ball into [shortstop Kevin] Newman to turn that double play,” Bell said.

• Scouts have long believed that lanky shortstop Cole Tucker would grow into more power, and Tucker evidently believes the same thing. After a shaky debut at the plate, Tucker has focused on his swing path this offseason in an effort to get the ball in the air more often. Among the people Tucker has been hitting with are his brother, an Draft prospect named Carson, and reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger.

“The thought is, I’m going to have a chance to continue to hit the ball hard but do it better, do it cleaner,” Tucker said.

• Reynolds didn’t change much about his offseason routine after his outstanding rookie season, but he could be changing positions this season. If the Pirates trade Marte, Reynolds would seemingly be the front-runner to replace him in center field. If not, he is expected to play left.

The supremely even-keeled Reynolds didn’t seem too concerned about where he’ll play -- “See what the lineup card says that day, that’s how it was last year,” he said -- nor is he worried about pitchers adjusting their approach against him after last year’s strong showing.

“I’ve dealt with pitchers trying to get me out for a long time,” he deadpanned.

• Adam Frazier was a popular trade candidate during the Winter Meetings. Those rumblings have quieted down over the last month, and Frazier doesn't seem bothered by his name churning through the rumor mill.

“It’s kind of the nature of the business with the trade possibilities and stuff like that,” Frazier said. “It’s pretty cool to be wanted. I just take it in stride. Whatever happens, happens. I can’t control it.”

• A trio of Pirates -- Moran, Stallings and Kevin Kramer -- reported to PNC Park having recently welcomed family additions. Moran and his wife, Kelsey, had their first child, daughter Oaklyn, last month. Kramer and his wife, Riley, also welcomed their first child, a girl named Kennedy, in November.

“It definitely changes everything -- perspective, definitely, because at the end of the day, my No. 1 priority is her. That’s all that matters,” Kramer said. “I love baseball. I’m still preparing to be the best baseball player I can be, but I’m going to be a father so much longer in my life than a baseball player.”

Jake Crouse is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Pittsburgh. Follow him on Twitter @JakeCrouseMLB. Adam Berry has covered the Pirates for MLB.com since 2015. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook and read his blog.