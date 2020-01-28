Castellanos expects to win with Reds

The Reds introduced newly signed outfielder Nick Castellanos on Tuesday in a news conference at the Reds Hall of Fame. "This whole experience is kind of surreal," Castellanos said, after being presented with his No. 2 jersey. "I'm just excited. I really like this team that we have put together."

The Reds inked the free agent to a four-year, $64 million deal that could keep him in Cincinnati through 2023, if he doesn't exercise opt-outs available to him after the 2020 and '21 seasons, with a $20 million mutual option for 2024. He's the latest addition in a big offseason for the club, which had already signed Mike Moustakas and Shogo Akiyama to bolster the offense.

"We really went into this offseason challenging ourselves internally to get the hitting -- to balance the team," president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "With the deals we've completed with Shogo, Moose and now Nick, I think we've put this team in a position where they've got a very balanced approach, both sides of the ball, and the chance to be very dangerous in our division."

Castellanos had a big offensive season in 2019, hitting .289 with an .863 OPS in 151 games for the Tigers and Cubs. The 27-year-old hit 27 home runs with 73 RBIs and a Major League-leading 58 doubles.

The Reds now have the offense to match a strong pitching staff led by Luis Castillo, Sonny Gray and Trevor Bauer.

"Coming over here and facing the starting pitching the Reds have, I know how dangerous it can be," Castellanos said. "And playing with a couple of guys on the Reds throughout the Minor Leagues, and against them in my career, I'm excited. That's pretty much all I can say."

Asked what his expectations are with the team the Reds have put together for 2020, Castellanos' answer was simple.

"Win."