Lodolo could be on fast track to big leagues

CINCINNATI -- One could argue that it’s been a small sample size, but that shouldn’t take anything away from the nice beginning to Reds pitching prospect Nick Lodolo’s professional career.

Lodolo, the seventh overall selection in the 2019 Draft out of Texas Christian University, had a 2.45 ERA in eight starts across stops with rookie-level Billings and Class A Dayton. But one stat that really stood out last summer was the number zero.

Over 18 1/3 innings, the left-handed Lodolo had zero walks and 30 strikeouts.

“What was hurting me in the past was walking guys and hitting guys, just giving up free bases,” Lodolo said on Saturday at his first Redsfest. “That’s what I concentrated on all year at TCU and so I just tried to carry it over when I got here.

“Honestly, I was sometimes facing 17 and 18-year-old guys up there. I said, ‘OK, I’m just going to pound the zone and make them earn it.’ Not that I’m ever scared of a hitter, but I was going up there and just attacking the zone.”

Ranked by MLB Pipeline as Cincinnati’s No. 2 prospect and No. 56 overall in baseball, the 21-year-old Lodolo could move quickly to the big leagues. It seems likely that his first Spring Training will be with the Reds’ big league camp.

In disposition and potential readiness, Lodolo has drawn comparisons to former Reds pitcher Mike Leake. After he was the first-round pick of the club in 2009 and didn’t pitch that summer, Leake went to big-league camp in 2010 and made the team without throwing a pitch in the Minors. The Reds currently have a fifth-starter vacancy.

“That’s my goal, get there as fast as I can. Every day, when I’m training, that’s what I’m training for,” Lodolo said. “With all the signings and acquisitions the Reds are trying to make -- there’s a difference between talking about winning and actually doing something to win. That’s where the Reds are right now. I’d love to be a part of it, and that’s what I’m working for.”

During a two-week Minor League orientation camp in Goodyear, Ariz., last month, Lodolo met new pitching coordinator Kyle Boddy, the popular analytics guru from Driveline Baseball. Lodolo is also excited to get to work with Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson.

“Especially now with Kyle coming in with all the analytics, I didn’t know anything about it. It could really develop me,” Lodolo said. “Derek just won [Baseball America’s] pitching coach of the year. You couldn’t be in better hands, honestly.”

New teammates thrilled about Moustakas

As new free-agent signing Mike Moustakas made the rounds to meet fans, sign autographs and take pictures at Redsfest, he also had some fans of his work among his Reds teammates. Moustakas signed a four-year, $64 million contract with a fifth-year mutual option on Thursday.

“I’m pumped for multiple reasons. Obviously, the first one is we don’t have to play him anymore,” Reds left fielder Jesse Winker said. “His career speaks for itself with what he’s done and the success that he’s had. He’s going to drive in a lot of runs and do a lot of damage. I look forward to getting on base for him. I’ve heard nothing but amazing things. He’s going to be a great fit here.”

Moustakas, a third baseman most of his career, will shift to become the regular second baseman.

“To have a guy like Moustakas, he’s going to help us out with a lot of good things -- offensively, defensively,” said Reds third baseman Eugenio Suárez . “We’ve got a veteran with World Series experience. When I saw that signing, I was so excited. It’s going to be a really good move for us.

“We want to win. The front office is going to help us in a good way. They’re trying to bring in very good players. I can’t wait to see what the next move is for us.”

Reds center fielder Nick Senzel first met Moustakas shortly after being drafted in 2016. He happened to see him again this week while getting a checkup in his shoulder rehab at the Reds' complex in Goodyear, Ariz., when Moustakas came in for his physical. Senzel noted he was previously unaware the Reds were trying to sign him.

“I'm so glad we've got him,” Senzel said. “It was good to see him. It's such a great addition to our team, and he's a good defender. So he'll hold down second base extremely well ,and I'll be roaming around in center field.”

Suárez not satisfied with 49

Not long after the 2019 season, when Suárez set a record for Venezuelan Major Leaguers with 49 home runs, his wife threw him a party in their adopted hometown of Miami, Fla.

“That was a surprise from my wife,” Suárez said. “I was so happy because I appreciate what she does for me. I was just shocked. I loved that.”

During the offseason, Suárez briefly spoke with the previous record holder, Andrés Galarraga, who hit 47 home runs for the Rockies in 1996.

“He just told me to keep doing what I’m doing and go for more,” Suárez said. “Not 49, more than 49 now. Just keeping working and see what happens next year.”

Mark Sheldon has covered the Reds for MLB.com since 2006, and previously covered the Twins from 2001-05.