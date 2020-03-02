Notes: Niko's focus on shortstop; Maybin back

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Niko Goodrum's locker at Joker Marchant Stadium no longer resembles a glove collector's mancave. The outfield and corner infield leather that crowded the main shelf in his previous couple years in Tigers camp are gone. "I still have it in my bag," Goodrum said, "but I can

LAKELAND, Fla. -- Niko Goodrum 's locker at Joker Marchant Stadium no longer resembles a glove collector's mancave. The outfield and corner infield leather that crowded the main shelf in his previous couple years in Tigers camp are gone.

"I still have it in my bag," Goodrum said, "but I can focus at shortstop, and I'm very excited about that."

It's not just Goodrum's locker that is now uncluttered. What used to be a juggling act for Goodrum to get work at his various positions during batting practice when he was a super-utility player is now simple and focused. He's a shortstop now, just as he was when he first turned pro out of high school as a Twins second-round pick in 2010.

Instead of staying serviceable at many positions, Goodrum can focus on being great at one, work on nuances like double plays with new second baseman Jonathan Schoop , on shifts and responsibilities, on positioning on relays and finding ways to get an edge.

It's the repetition, Goodrum said, that makes the difference.

"To be able to focus on one thing, that's very helpful," Goodrum said. "You can get better when you're doing one thing every day. We got better brushing our teeth day by day. Every morning, we brushed our teeth. Every night, we brushed our teeth. And we got better at it. If I try to brush my teeth with my left hand, it's going to be a little shaky at first. But after you do something over and over again, you get better. I'm definitely happy about that."

Goodrum had that chance for a five-week stretch last summer while Jordy Mercer was injured and Ronny Rodriguez was struggling. Defensively, Goodrum's eight Outs Above Average last year ranked 17th among Major League infielders, according to Statcast; seven of those OAA came at shortstop despite limited work. His 95 percent success rate was well above estimates based on the plays he made.

Goodrum also responded offensively, batting .298 with an .846 OPS in games he played at shortstop. He hit 50 points lower for the season as a whole, with a 103-point drop in OPS.

Goodrum returned to shortstop on Monday after a week-long absence to allow a sore groin to heal. He believes he could've played through it, but manager Ron Gardenhire and general manager Al Avila didn't want to risk it after Goodrum missed the final month of last season with a groin strain.

Goodrum played just three innings in the Tigers' 11-11 tie with the Red Sox, but he had work. He had a chance to team up with Schoop on a potential double play, but Jose Peraza's grounder to short was too slow, with too big of a hop at the end, to turn two, opening the door for Boston's four-run second inning off Tigers starter Daniel Norris.

With three weeks to go in camp, Goodrum will have plenty of chances to continue his work. He won't have to worry about outfield or even first base.

"I have a lot of infield gloves now," Goodrum said. "I don't have to use the other ones. They're put up on the shelf."

Maybin returns from hitting hiatus

Cameron Maybin returned atop the Tigers' lineup Monday after a three-game absence, but he wasn't dealing with any injury or family matter. His break, which he requested from Gardenhire, was to spend time in the batting cage working on his swing.

It's of particular importance for Maybin, who enjoyed a resurgence last season in New York after working with hitting instructor Craig Wallenbrock and Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames.

"I just want to iron some stuff out and make sure I'm mechanically sound," Maybin said.

Quick hits

• Catcher Jake Rogers made his first game appearance of the spring after missing a week and a half with back stiffness. He promptly responded with a home run in his first at-bat Monday.

• Isaac Paredes took part in infield drills Monday morning, but he remains out of game action as he deals with a sore right shoulder. He could return during the Tigers' upcoming trip to Fort Myers.

• No. 8 prospect Joey Wentz , out since early in camp with a left forearm strain, is long-tossing at 120 feet in his throwing program.

Up next

The Tigers open a two-game trip to Fort Myers on Tuesday with a 1:05 p.m. ET game against the Twins at Hammond Stadium. Dario Agrazal makes his first start of the spring as he vies for a bullpen spot as a non-roster invite. Catch the action live on MLB.TV or listen on Gameday Audio.