Versatile Goodrum eyeing one job: Starting SS

DETROIT -- Credit to Niko Goodrum: It’s the middle of winter in Michigan, the Tigers are trying odd jobs on their Winter Caravan again and mobile orders for frappuccinos do not faze the guest barista.

Goodrum’s brief shift Friday morning at the new Starbucks across the street from Comerica Park serves as a reminder that he remains a versatile talent. But after two seasons as the Tigers’ do-everything utility player, he finally has a chance at a starting job at one position.

“I've been playing short my whole life,” Goodrum said Thursday during the media portion of the Winter Caravan. “I played there my first five years in the Minors, so it's not a new position for me. It's something that I've been doing for a long time, so just getting back into it.”

Goodrum was drafted as a shortstop by the Twins in 2010 and primarily played there before he started to move around to other positions in '14. It was one of six positions where he made starts in his first season as a Tiger in '18, filling in at times for José Iglesias. Goodrum made 10 appearances at short for Detroit that year, two fewer than Pete Kozma.

Shortstop wasn’t a regular spot for Goodrum for an extended stretch until last year, when Jordy Mercer was injured and Ronny Rodriguez struggled at the spot. Goodrum had a good midseason stint at short until Mercer returned from the injured list in July. He was Mercer’s primary backup until a groin strain cost him the season’s final month.

As Statcast’s new infielder metrics show, Goodrum was better than advertised. Goodrum’s eight Outs Above Average last year ranked 17th among Major League infielders; seven of those OAA came at shortstop despite limited work. His 95 percent success rate was well above estimates based on the plays he made.

The Tigers had an idea. As the team wrapped up its 114-loss season last year, even though Goodrum had ceded shortstop to Castro, manager Ron Gardenhire approached him with a plan.

“I told him at the end of last year that, depending on what happens over the winter, you’ll get a good look at shortstop,” Gardenhire said. “I know you want to play every day, and there’s a good opportunity for you, so take advantage of it.”

Goodrum has consistently taken advantage of opportunities since arriving in Lakeland, Fla., as a non-roster invite to Spring Training two years ago. He beat out veteran Major Leaguers for the final spot on the Tigers’ Opening Day roster that year, and he hasn’t spent a day in the Minor Leagues since.

He’s approaching his latest chance the same way.

“I’m trying to make that happen,” Goodrum said.

Goodrum’s work ethic is a strength. He had a pregame routine that included work all over the infield and outfield in 2018 and carried it into the following season. If anything, he might have worked too much; some thought his abundance of preparation had a negative impact on his hitting when the game began. He still finished with very similar offensive numbers as the year before, down to a three-point difference in batting average and just four points in OPS.

With a starting job to win, Goodrum said he has focused his offseason workouts on flexibility and agility, especially after the season-ending groin injury. He wants to improve his mobility in both directions; Statcast data suggest he was stronger on plays in the hole than up the middle.

That agility, Goodrum believes, will also help him at the plate. As a switch-hitter in a predominantly right-handed-hitting lineup, he has an opportunity to find a big role there, too. Unlike in 2018, Goodrum was much more effective against left-handed pitching than righties last year.

“I'm confident if you give him one job to do that he's going to go out there and give it everything he has,” Gardenhire said. “I can't tell you if he's going to be a Gold Glover, but I know for the stint that he played consistently out there, he was really good, covered ground, the whole package. He's always had a big arm, so he can do a lot of things.”

He has his chance. If he takes it, the man who had 10 gloves in his locker at one point last Spring Training can whittle that number down.

“I have one glove,” he said of his offseason work. “That’s about the only thing that’s changed.”

And the rest of the gloves?

“I do giveaways on Instagram,” he said. “I'll sign them, and I always find somewhere to give them. … I don’t want Gardy to know, so I won’t say which one goes first.”