Goodrum staying ready with garage-turned-gym
Niko Goodrum is gaining a lot of respect these days for his virtual baseball skills after leading the Tigers to a hot start in the MLB The Show Players League. But thanks to a decision he made early in his career, he has quietly put in the work to make
.@NikoGoodrum hit a walk-off homer in the @MLBTheShow Players League.— MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2020
His reaction was epic. 😂 pic.twitter.com/hdSNvnDSKY
• Players League standings, schedule, video
Right after he returned to his Atlanta-area home from his first full Major League season in 2018, Goodrum turned a garage on his property into a workout facility, complete with a home gym, a batting tee and a net.
He never expected to be using it in mid-April.
"I have it made pretty good," Goodrum said last week. "Definitely wasn't thinking of something like this. I felt like as a professional athlete, if they have a house, they should have a gym at their home rather than paying someone. That was the thought behind it. It's coming in clutch right now."
Always working! @MLB @tigers @MLBNetwork @FOXSportsDet pic.twitter.com/00gQELjylL— Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) March 30, 2020
Goodrum tweeted video of him taking swings off the tee into the net a couple weeks ago. The switch-hitter had one video clip for each side of the plate.
Goodrum has a big enough garage for the tee, strength equipment and a treadmill. When he feels the need to get some fielding and throwing work in, he can go outside with his brother while maintaining social distancing.
Always working! @MLB @tigers @MLBNetwork @FOXSportsDet pic.twitter.com/NVIKYyzgss— Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) March 30, 2020
The work confirmed a tweet he sent out on March 14, two days after baseball suspended Spring Training in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
I’ll be ready!— Niko Goodrum (@NikoGoodrum) March 14, 2020
Goodrum was well on his way to being ready for Opening Day, despite missing a week and a half of games with a minor groin injury. He went 2-for-16 with a solo homer and six strikeouts in seven Grapefruit League games, but settled defensively into a full-time position he fought to earn going into the season.
Whenever the season opens, Goodrum will be the Tigers' starting shortstop. And the video games will again take a back seat.
"In the offseason, I play the video games a lot, a lot," Goodrum said. "I play a lot of Call of Duty. During the season, not so much. In Spring Training, I'll play the game after our day games, just because it's eariler. But during the season, I rarely play the games because it's late nights. Because it takes a focus to play a video game. After a game, I don't feel like playing a video game."
Until that time comes, Goodrum's schedule is pretty well taken up by playing video games and preparing for real ones. He's also onto season 2 of "Ozark."
"Workout, video game, eat, relax. That's it," Goodrum said. "I'll watch Netflix, started a couple shows on there. But not too much goes on."
Jason Beck has covered the Tigers for MLB.com since 2002. Read Beck's Blog and follow him on Twitter @beckjason.