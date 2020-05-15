These NL Central players feel need for speed
When Draft time comes around, guys with elite speed tend to get first-round looks -- for good reason. Speed is one of the most prominent two-way skills in baseball; it both impacts a player’s ability to reach base and his ability to track down batted balls and field them cleanly.
Speed is one of the most prominent two-way skills in baseball; it both impacts a player’s ability to reach base and his ability to track down batted balls and field them cleanly. Even if a player with wheels struggles to hit, he still adds tremendous value on the bench as a pinch-runner or defensive replacement.
But in the National League Central, the speediest guys tend to get regular reps, and some combine speed with tremendous batting and fielding capabilities to garner NL MVP Award consideration.
Here’s a look at the fastest players on each team in the division:
Brewers:
Statcast metrics provide a guide -- sprint speed, Bolts and home-to-first-base time -- and Yelich is the clear frontrunner (pun intended) in all of them thanks to the departure of Trent Grisham (traded to San Diego) and Cory Spangenberg (signed in Japan). Yelich’s average sprint speed was 28.7 feet per second (trailing only Grisham and Spangenberg among 2019 Brewers). He tallied a team-leading 18 Bolts -- the number of runs where the sprint speed of the runner is at least 30 ft/sec -- and his home-to-first time on "topped" or "weakly hit" balls was 4.16 seconds, trailing only Spangenberg. Factors that could threaten Yelich’s speed supremacy would be some setback with the right kneecap he fractured on a foul ball last September, though the Brewers don’t anticipate any problems, or the return of speedy
Cardinals:
The candidates include
Cubs:
When Báez reaches base, it's best not to take your eyes off him. While the Cubs' dynamic shortstop isn't really known for piling up stolen bases, he is famous for his creativity on the bases. He will toy with defenders, run at unpredictable moments and then sometimes finish off a sprint with an acrobatic slide. There is also data to support the idea that Báez is the fastest Cub right now, too. Last season, his sprint speed of 28.6 ft/sec led Cubs regulars, as did his mark of 28.8 in '18, per Statcast. Báez registered 12 of Chicago's 20 fastest Sprint Speeds in '19, topping the elite 30.0 ft/sec threshold five times. The shortstop also led Cubs regulars in '19 with a 40 run-scoring percentage (rate of runs scored when reaching base), a 72 extra-bases-taken percentage and the number of runs scored from second on a single (15).
-- Jordan Bastian
Pirates:
For many years, the Pirates’ answer was Starling Marte. They only had two players steal more than five bases last year: Marte and shortstop
Dyson will turn 36 in August, so he’s probably not running quite like he did during his Royals-era peak -- back when he made “That’s what speed do” a mission statement. But according to Statcast, his sprint speed of 29 ft/sec was in the 92nd percentile in 2018 and his 28.4 mark was in the 83rd percentile last year. Even with that slight drop-off, he managed to steal 30 bases while being caught only four times for the D-backs in ‘19. Despite limited playing time, he averaged 31 steals per season from '12-17. His speed translates to success in the outfield, too, as his Jump in the outfield ranked in the Majors’ 92nd percentile last year, according to Statcast. -- Adam Berry
Reds: Nick Senzel
Although pitcher/outfielder
Jake Crouse is a reporter/editor for MLB.com based in Pittsburgh. Follow him on Twitter @JakeCrouseMLB.