Breaking down NL East bullpens for 2020
Early last season, as the Braves, Nationals, Mets and Phillies all jockeyed for position in the National League East, one scout commented that whichever team fixed its bullpen first would win the division. The Braves were most active, making multiple trades to improve their relief corps. As predicted, they ended
Early last season, as the Braves, Nationals, Mets and Phillies all jockeyed for position in the National League East, one scout commented that whichever team fixed its bullpen first would win the division. The Braves were most active, making multiple trades to improve their relief corps. As predicted, they ended up winning the division. But it was the Nationals who laughed last, altering their bullpen usage to an extreme during their World Series championship run.
Over the winter, all five NL East teams changed their bullpen mixes -- and perhaps with them, the balance of power in the division.
• NL East position-by-position: Catcher | Middle INF | Corner INF | Outfield | Rotation
Here is a look at the NL East bullpens.
Division’s best: Braves
The Braves will designate
Decisions about when to use Smith and Melancon will be influenced by when the opposing teams’ top left-handed hitters are most likely to bat. But Smith’s dominance extended beyond the left-on-left matchups he encountered during last year’s All-Star season with the Giants. Greene, who is also coming off an All-Star campaign, provides the Braves another quality setup option.
The three-batter minimum rule will enhance the value of depth, which the Braves strengthened when they re-signed
The rest (in alphabetical order)
Marlins
Of all 30 MLB bullpens, only one had a negative Fangraphs Wins Above Replacement in 2019: the Marlins at minus-2.2. Their ERA was 4.97, which ranked sixth highest. Fully aware of the numbers, the Marlins' front office spent the offseason revamping the ‘pen.
Bullpen competition promises to be one of Miami's primary focuses in Spring Training.
Mets
Ask general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, and he’ll say this is one of baseball’s best bullpens. Their ceiling appears to be high, with
Díaz and Familia are both coming off career-worst seasons; the Mets expect bounce-back years from both, but it’s difficult to project exactly how they will fare. Betances is a four-time All-Star who missed nearly all of last season due to multiple injuries, signing with the Mets as he recovered from an Achilles tear. Wilson battled left elbow problems for much of 2019. All five of those pitchers could earn saves, though Díaz figures to have first crack at winning back the full-time closer job.
If even a few of those five prove trustworthy, the Mets should be in decent shape. Others in play for significant roles include
Nationals
Think the Nationals weren’t concerned with their 2019 bullpen after finishing with the Majors’ second-worst ERA (5.68), and avoiding all but their top relievers during their World Series run? Consider the moves they made this winter:
Also in camp for the first time are Trade Deadline acquisitions
Throw in
Phillies
The Phillies pinned many of their 2019 struggles on a bullpen that dealt with injuries and ineffectiveness. It is curious, then, that the front office made no significant offseason acquisitions to improve it.
Essentially, the Phillies are banking on
The Phillies are playing a numbers game. They claimed
Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo, Instagram and Facebook.