Here's Syndergaard pitching in his underwear

Noah Syndergaard's proclivity for not wearing a shirt during Spring Training has been thoroughly (Thor-oughly?) documented by this website. Here he is giving interviews without one, here he is tossing medicine balls without one and here are all of his teammates imitating him without one.

And now, as discovered during Saturday's Nationals-Mets game, we see that Syndergaard's no-shirt policy has evolved. Not only is he practicing without a shirt. He's now also practicing without pants.

Sheesh Noah, put on some clothes man 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zuB8zcBZfu — SNY (@SNYtv) March 7, 2020

The Mets were apparently trying to record Thor's motion capture points, hence the sticky black bands all over his body. But also, we're pretty sure Thor just wanted to pitch in his underwear.

