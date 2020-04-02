Arenado talks shutdown, Rox's 'great' fundraiser

DENVER -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado realizes it’s not solely about him and the guys on the field. Arenado appeared on "MLB Tonight" on Thursday to discuss the club’s “Stay at Home Opener” set for Friday, a celebration of the most memorable innings from past home openers on the

DENVER -- Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado realizes it’s not solely about him and the guys on the field.

Arenado appeared on "MLB Tonight" on Thursday to discuss the club’s “Stay at Home Opener” set for Friday, a celebration of the most memorable innings from past home openers on the day that was supposed to be Coors Field's 2020 debut. The program, which begins at 2 p.m. MDT on Rockies.com, AT&T Sports Net and the club's social media accounts, will double as a fundraiser for Feed the Rockies -- a combination of food charities in Colorado and Wyoming.

• Rox holding 'Stay at Home Opener' on Friday

“That’s what the Rockies do a great job of -- they think about the fans,” Arenado said from his California home. “I know a lot of the players are thinking about it. I think it’s a great idea. I think the fans are really going to appreciate it.

“Baseball is a pretty selfish sport in a way. It’s really focused on us, the players, so it’s cool to give back and let them know that we’re thinking of them. That’s been the focus, and that’s been a really great thing.”

The Rockies Foundation will be matching all donations up to $300,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Community Food Share, Food Bank for Larimer County, Food Bank of the Rockies and Weld Food Bank. All of these entities serve people throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

There will be virtual pregame ceremonies -- the special “virtual” telecast will put together great innings of past home openers -- and there will be special content from players and coaches.

Arenado, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner whose career could have him in the discussion of the greatest third basemen in history if it continues in its current vein, lightheartedly said he is not sure if he will be featured during the day's celebration.

Asked if he remembers any great home-opening experiences, Arenado could only recall his first one. Actually, his performances during the annual opening games at Coors Field have been forgettable, for the most part -- at least by his standards. In that first one, Arenado went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts on April 4, 2014 -- a 12-2 win over the D-backs. Arenado said he made a couple of errors, although the box score doesn’t back him on that.

“The only one I think about is the home opener when I went 0-for-5 and made two errors -- that’s the only one I think about, the only one that’s crossed my mind,” he said, smiling. “That’s probably not the best memory. ... That’s a great start.”

Arenado discussed the difficulty of having Spring Training halted two weeks before the season was supposed to begin. He said some teammates are having difficulty finding a place to work out.

But he spoke with perspective.

“A lot of people in this country are going through a really hard time, and that breaks my heart, so I don’t have it as bad as some people,” Arenado said. “I feel a little bad complaining. I’m just happy that I’m healthy right now and I’m just waiting, hoping we get to start the season sometime.

“I’m fortunate that I have a place to work out. It’s just me, my cousin [Rockies corner infielder Josh Fuentes ], my brother [Giants Draft pick Jonah Arenado] and one of my boys. It’s just us four, getting after it every day. It’s kind of weird; the hardest part about working is not having an aiming spot.”

• Rox cousins bond over batting cage ‘drills’

Arenado also celebrated the fact that teams and individuals are looking out for Minor League players. Rockies first baseman Daniel Murphy and his wife, Tori, for example, pledged $100,000 for Minor Leaguers who have families to make sure their basic needs are being addressed. MLB also has extended a stipend through May 31.